Chelsea Houska Says HGTV & TM2 Are ‘Completely Different’

“Teen Mom” alum Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, opened up about what it was like to film for their new show on HGTV versus MTV.

Houska and DeBoer quit “Teen Mom” in November 2020 after more than a decade with the show. In February 2022, Houska announced that she and DeBoer had landed their own renovation show, where they will makeover homes in their native South Dakota.

So far, Houska and DeBoer have finished three out of the six homes they took on for HGTV.

The mother-of-four pulled back the curtain, saying working with HGTV “is completely different than the world I was [in] before” during an Instagram Q&A on June 2.

Houska Promised She’s ‘Authentic’ on HGTV

As far as their personalities go, DeBoer and Houska feel like they can be themselves more on HGTV than they ever could be with MTV.

“So we are definitely authentic and we can show more of our personality. But we do have to tone it down on the swearing otherwise it would be like beep, beep, beep,” she said with a laugh.

The filming schedule is also different. With MTV it was “all year nonstop” but HGTV has “long days” but it’s only for a “couple of months.”

“The schedule is one of the biggest differences between the two,” Houska said. “We filmed a lot, a lot, a lot, long days.”

When it comes to her style on reality TV, Houska said she kinda has to “stick to a dress code.” “So you can’t wear logos, or brands or really busy patterns. So I stick to basics,” she explained.

Houska has been on reality TV since she appeared on season two of “16 & Pregnant” in 2010. At the time, she was pregnant with her eldest daughter, 12-year-old Aubree, whom she welcomed with her high school boyfriend, Adam Lind.

Houska met DeBoer met at a gas station in 2014. They started dating soon after, and were married in October 2016. They welcomed their first son, Watson, in January 2017. They went on to have two more children: 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Houska said that her children will appear in the new HGTV series, with the working title “Farmhouse Fabulous.” The home renovation show is scheduled to debut in spring 2023.

DeBoer Feels Comfortable With HGTV

DeBoer also feels more at home with HGTV.

DeBoer made the confession after a fan said, “I bet Cole feels more at home with the HGTV new show after all the years of TM taping!”

“You have no idea,” DeBoer answered. “It’s like a night and day difference for me. I’m thoroughly enjoying this and I actually feel comfortable so it’s been amazing.”

The couple discovered their love of home design after they built their own home from the ground up.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” DeBoer said in a press release, per People.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” Houska added, according to People.