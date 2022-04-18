PHOTO: New Details Emerge About Chelsea Houska’s HGTV Show

Randy Houska, the father of “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska DeBoer, shared some details about his daughter’s upcoming home renovation show on HGTV, “Farmhouse Fabulous.”

DeBoer, 30, revealed in February 2022 that her father and four children would be involved in the series, but in an Instagram post on April 12, Houska shared that his wife, Rita, would also be featured in the South Dakota home makeover series.

“Over the last few years, I have had my little bit of time in some limelight, always supported by @ritasofyankton Now it is her time to shine,” Houska wrote. “Her story includes opening a second store in #CusterSD to getting an opportunity to show off some of her painting and home decor skills on HGTV with our own @chelseahouska in the coming year.”

“I am happy to step aside and watch women in my life bloom,” he continued. “Life is good.”

According to a FaceBook page for Rita Houska’s store, called “Rita’s of Yankton,” she sells “trendy accessories and styles for any age.”

“We focus on beautiful floral arrangements, home decor for all tastes, reclaimed furniture restored with beautiful colors of chalk paint,” the description explains. “Purses, jewelry, hats and sunglasses are all in stock now. Stop in our NEW store in Downtown Yankton and prepare to find things you never knew you looking for!!”

Fans of DeBoer loved seeing her interact with her father on the earlier seasons of “Teen Mom 2.” She was a self-proclaimed “Daddy’s girl,” and one of DeBoer’s famous moments on the series came when Houska told his daughter she would eventually find her happy ending after her relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind — the father of her 12-year-old daughter, Aubree — ended.

Rita Houska’s Style Include Cowhides

One of the styles prominently featured on Rita Houska’s Instagram page is decor that includes cowhides and floral arrangements on animal skulls.

On March 15, Rita Houska shared a photo of a large order of cowhides she received.

“This was a major order that we picked up today! Let me know what you guys think. Specially about the coats…. These cowhides come from Brazil and Colombia… they are very very good quality [no China stuff.￼],” she wrote.

DeBoer Is Excited to Work With Her Husband

It’s been a few years since Chelsea DeBoer was on a television show, but she’s looking forward to getting in front of the camera again — especially when she has her husband, Cole DeBoer, by her side.

“A little husband appreciation post. I feel so lucky that I get to work and be with this guy everyday and we still have the best damn time together. The journey has been fun and it’s about to get even MORE fun. Love youuuuu,” the “Teen Mom 2” alum captioned a March 27 post.

“Love you!!! @chelseahouska Grateful for you!” answered in the comment section.

“Farmhouse Fabulous” is slated to debut on HGTV in spring 2023. They landed the new gig after building their own house in South Dakota from the ground up.

They documented the process on social media, creating an Instagram page just to show their home build, called “Down Home DeBoers.” The account has more than 739,000 followers.