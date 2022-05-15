VIDEO: Chelsea Houska Shows Off Mini Home Makeover

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsae Houska had her pantry professionally organized by Orderly Elegance on May 12, sharing before and after pictures on Instagram.

Houska was thrilled with the outcome. “ARE YOU KIDDING ME?” she wrote on Instagram, per Us Weekly. Before Orderly Elegance arrived, Houska’s pantry had various items left out on the counter and unruly. Houska called it a “s*** show” and said the pantry was a “hot mess,” per The Sun.

“We had good intentions when we moved in. We were organized and going to do all that. I just accepted that’s not who I am as a person.”

“Say goodbye to the chaotic pantry,” she said. “We won’t miss ya!”

After Orderly Elegance stepped in to help Houska, the rearranged pantry had organized tins, cans, and jars. Foods were placed in clear containers and tucked away neatly.

Houska is the mother of four children. She shares 12-year-old daughter Aubree with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind; plus, she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have three kids together: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Social Media Users Approved of Houska’s New Pantry

Fans on Reddit were impressed with the makeover.

“The other week i bought plastic baskets at dollar tree and put my different granola bars in them, so chelsea and i are basically twinning ✨✨,” one person wrote.

“If I had the kind of money she does this is 110% something I would spend my money on. It’s so pretty. I want it. It will also help their quality of life,” read a popular comment. “Having a kitchen and pantry that work for them is a good thing.”

“Idk why but a well-organized pantry makes me beyond happy. I love it,” a third person added.

Houska & DeBoer Are Filming a New Reality TV Show

“Teen Mom” might be in Houska’s past but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to give up on her TV career. She and DeBoer are in the middle of filming their new series, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” for HGTV. They will renovate homes in their native South Dakota.

Like “Teen Mom,” “Farmhouse Fabulous” will include Houska’s four kids and her dad, Randy, and her stepmom, Rita. It remains to be seen if Houska’s mother, affectionately known as “Glamma Mary” among fans, will make an appearance on “Farmhouse Fabulous.”

As for now, the premiere date for the HGTV series is slated for spring 2023.

In April, Randy Houska posted about his wife appearing on “Farmhouse Fabulous.”

“Over the last few years, I have had my little bit of time in some limelight, always supported by @ritasofyankton Now it is her time to shine,” he wrote. “Her story includes opening a second store in #CusterSD to getting an opportunity to show off some of her painting and home decor skills on HGTV with our own @chelseahouska in the coming year.”

“I am happy to step aside and watch women in my life bloom,” he continued. “Life is good.”

The DeBoers became interested in home renovation when they started building their own home from the ground up. They created a page for the home build — Down Home DeBoers — which boasts 739,000 followers.

Between Houska and DeBoer, they have nearly 9 million followers on social media.