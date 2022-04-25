Chelsea Houska Privately Sells South Dakota Home

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska sold her home for $45,000 under her asking price, The Sun reported on April 25.

The couple listed their home for $600,000 on June 2, The Sun wrote, citing Realtor. On July 16, the South Dakota residents accepted an offer of $555,000, according to real estate records cited by The Sun.

Though the couple agreed to an offer below their asking price, it doesn’t mean they didn’t make a profit. The future HGTV stars raked in more than $100,000: They paid $435,000 for the six-bedroom home when they purchased it in June 2018, The Sun wrote.

The home has an estimated value of $509,500, according to Realtor. The six-bedroom, two-bathroom house is 3,466 square feet and sits on six acres.

The house’s sale comes amid Houska’s $3 million lawsuit with her former consulting manager, a company known as Envy. The company accused Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, of accused of retaining profits they earned through social endorsements, The Sun and The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported.

The couple denies the allegations against them, their rep told The Ashley.

Houska Loves Living In a Rural Area

When Houska and DeBoer purchased their home in 2018, one of the main selling points for Houska was how peaceful the home seemed to her.

“Like, just listen,” she said while talking to a “Teen Mom 2” producer. “Like, I know it’s not for everyone, like the whole no people thing, it’s f****** for us. How do you not find this peaceful? I don’t understand how people wouldn’t want to live wide open.”

“Oh my God. And I want to put a cool tire swing out there and just be able to let the kids go man,” she said. “If we had friends we’d like invite them over for parties. but we don’t have any so we’ll enjoy it.”

“This is definitely the selling point,” Houska added. “When I came out here I was like, oh yeah, I can picture this.”

The house was burglarized in 2019 while the family was on vacation in Colorado.

“We realized our house was broken into while we were gone,” Houska said on an episode of “Teen Mom 2,” per In Touch Weekly. “It’s been over a week now and I’m still shaken up.”

The house wasn’t meant to be their forever home.

The DeBoers then bought a plot of land in Vermillion, South Dakota, in early 2020 where they built their dream home. They started an Instagram page to document the process for their fans, calling it Down Home DeBoers. The page has since amassed more than 700,000 followers and might have helped Chelsea and Cole land their own gig on HGTV.

In spring 2023, viewers will get to watch Chelsea and Cole renovate homes in South Dakota for the show called, “Farmhouse Fabulous.”

The Whole Family Will Appear on the Show

While Chelsea and Cole will be the stars of “Farmhouse Fabulous,” there will also be appearances by their four children — Aubree, Watson, Layne and Walker — as well as Chelsea’s dad, Randy Houska, and her stepmom, Rita.

Randy boasted about his daughter and wife appearing on the same show during an Instagram post.

“Over the last few years, I have had my little bit of time in some limelight, always supported by @ritasofyankton Now it is her time to shine,” he wrote on April 11. “Her story includes opening a second store in #CusterSD to getting an opportunity to show off some of her painting and home decor skills on HGTV with our own @chelseahouska in the coming year.”

“I am happy to step aside and watch women in my life bloom,” he concluded. “Life is good.”