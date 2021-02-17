Teen Mom Star Accuses Chelsea Houska of Mean Girl Behavior

Former MTV personality Chelsea Houska was accused of being a mean girl by fellow Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans. Jenelle hurled the allegations at Chelsea and Kailyn Lowry during a TikTok Q&A with fans on February 13, which was cited by the blog Teen Mom Tea.

Jenelle was fired from the series in 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget; Chelsea announced her retirement in November 2020 after more than 10 years with MTV.

“Chelsea was just very quiet, she stayed in her room a lot during the reunion,” Jenelle told her listeners during the TikTok live stream.

When Jenelle referenced “the reunion,” she was talking about the end of the season special the Teen Mom girls film. They typically sit down with hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab where they answer questions about what happened. Until the pandemic, the special was filmed in New York and was usually an all-day event.

“When s*** was poppin’ down, [Chelsea would] peek out her head and see what was going on and she wasn’t like stuck up, but she just was very like, to herself I guess you could say,” Jenelle revealed.

While Jenelle, 29, didn’t accuse Chelsea, 29, of doing anything directly, she insinuated the South Dakota native was passive-aggressive toward her.

“I’m trying to figure out the best way to say this without being a b***,” the mother-of-three continued. “Let’s just say Chelsea and Kail had their own clique and that was very important to them. So every time we went to reunions or anything, it was no talking to Jenelle, no association and I would be there alone on my phone just pretending like time was passing by.”

Jenelle Addressed Her Feud With Kailyn

According to Jenelle, she and Kailyn didn’t get along because the “Coffee Convos” host talked negatively about her on her podcast. Kailyn, who was named a Savage x Fenty ambassador, tried to make amends in 2018 by sending Jenelle her Pothead Hair Care products, but Jenelle famously set the gift on fire and filmed it for her social media followers. The North Carolina native doesn’t have any regrets about her actions.

“I know a lot of you are like why did you set Kail’s haircare on fire? Because she was talking mad s*** about me and my husband a week before that to the media and that’s where me and Kail had a falling out,” Jenelle explained. “She talked a lot about me on her podcast when she didn’t even have me on.”

Jenelle Also Threw in a Dig at Amber Portwood

Mrs. Eason claimed she’s not the only one who didn’t like Kailyn’s podcast conversations, saying the Conquering Chaos author would air everyone’s dirty laundry. This apparently included her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

“She talked about her exes and she talked about their exes and what they’re up to and she would always make her podcast about what was happening around her personally,” Jenelle said.

“I felt very attacked at the time. She doesn’t do it anymore like that and she has different topics she does now, thank God” she continued. “Javi was pissed off about it. Everyone was pissed off at Kail about her podcast because she just wouldn’t stop. I mean, it was like every week.”

Like Jenelle, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been a controversial figure on the show. She was arrested in July 2019 after she allegedly chased her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete. MTV, however, did not release her from her contract. She copped a plea deal and was sentenced to three years of probation.

“Isn’t it crazy that Amber gets to stay on?” Jenelle noted. “Just sayin’.”

