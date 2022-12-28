Chelsea Houska Addresses Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ & Joining HGTV

Social media influencer Chelsea Houska thought she was done with reality TV for good when she quit “Teen Mom 2” in 2020, but it turned out that her hiatus from the small screen was temporary.

The South Dakota native landed her own series on HGTV, where she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, renovate houses in their home state. Houska poked a little fun at herself in a TikTok video, addressing her change of heart.

She borrowed a clip from the 2001 Ben Stiller movie “Zoolander.” In the scene, Derek Zoolander sees Hansel walking by on the runway. “Who Is She” by I Monster plays in the background.

Houska identified with Zoolander in the clip, writing, “Me leaving Teen Mom 2 thinking I’ll never be on TV again.” When Hansel’s character comes into the frame she writes, “HGTV.”

Houska created the TikTok video to promote her show. “Just a friendly reminder that our new show Down Home Fab airs Jan 16th on HGTV,” she wrote.

“Hahahahaha this is amazing,” wrote one of Houska’s friends. “Marketers stamp of approval ☑️.”

“Wait I’m so proud that you approve 😂,” Houska answered.

Houska’s Kids Will Appear on ‘Down Home Fab’

@chelsea_deboer Just a friendly reminder that our new show Down Home Fab airs Jan 16th on @hgtv 🫶🏼 ♬ original sound – Chelsea DeBoer

Houska, DeBoer, and their four kids will appear on “Down Home Fab,” but it’s unlikely the children will have as big of a role on HGTV as they did on MTV.

She loosely referred to her time on “Teen Mom” in the trailer for “Down Home Fab.”

“I had to grow up fast,” Houska says. “I was a single mom until l met Cole.”

“Now life with Cole and our four kids and our business is all I ever wanted,” Houska adds. “And we do have a little farm. It’s like a little magical land out there. This is what I want to do forever.”

Houska and DeBoer met in 2014 when her eldest daughter, 13-year-old Aubree, was 5 years old. They got married in 2016 and have three kids together: 5-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Houska Left ‘Teen Mom’ for Aubree

Houska started to feel uncomfortable about filming scenes with Aubree for “Teen Mom” when her daughter entered her preteen years.

“There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” Houska told E! News in May 2021.

Houska wanted to make sure Aubree felt comfortable to talk to her mother about anything.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she told E! News.

Houska said it was different when Aubree was younger because the story was focused on her life.

“When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her,” the former MTV star told E! News. “That was, ultimately, what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”