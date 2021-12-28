Chelsea Houska’s Lips Trigger Beauty Standard Dispute

“Teen Mom” fans engaged in a fiery discussion about modern beauty standards after an Instagram account posted a then-and-now picture of MTV alum Chelsea Houska DeBoer. In the after photo — captured during a live stream for Aubree Says in December 2021 — Houska’s lips appeared much larger and her skin, according to fans, had an orange tint.

“Her lips are wild (credit to the instagram account i screenshot this from),” an original poster wrote via Reddit on December 27, 2021.

“Am I the only one who literally never looked at any person and thought ‘they need bigger lips’? Why is this such a thing?” said one of the most popular comments.

“This is what happens when mediocre looking women get rich / famous,” one person agreed. “They all get the same surgeries / filler, diet / trainer / weight loss program, hair extensions and makeup, fake teeth etc.”

“Beauty is not making yourself look like 4000 other people. This concept is so odd to me,” read another popular comment.

One social media user argued that the adult entertainment industry and the Kardashian-Jenner family were responsible for making bigger lips popular.

“Porn and tbh the rise of women trying to be ‘racially ambiguous’ by getting tans, big lips, and big butts,” they said. “I’d say the Kardashians kind of started that.”

Houska Denied That Her Father Injected Her Lips

Although Houska showed her father giving her Botox once, she denied that Randy Houska, DDS — a dentist — injected her with lip filler.

The South Dakota native took the opportunity to dispel the rumor while bringing one of her daughters to her father’s office for a checkup.

“Um, and I would like to point out that I read an article saying my dad gave me lip injections,” she said, per Monsters and Critics. “Did you give me lip injections?”

“I did not,” he confirmed.

“He did not. So, just so that’s clear,” Houska told her followers.

Houska Celebrated Christmas With Her Family

Houska didn’t immediately respond to backlash over her look. Instead, she focused on her business and her family, posting pictures of new clothing items from Laurie & Lottie and sharing Christmas photos on Instagram.

“Merry Christmas 🎄,” she captioned a photo of her four children.

Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have four children together. Houska’s oldest daughter, 12-year-old Aubree, is from her relationship with Adam Lind. Houska and Deboer went on to have three kids together: 4-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 10-month-old Walker June.

Aubree held Walker for the photo and all the children stuck out their tongues to make a funny face, except Walker, who just smiled brightly.

The “Teen Mom 2” alum didn’t pose with her children for the picture, but she did post a picture of herself and DeBoer when they went to a work holiday party for Laurie Belles, a South Dakota clothing boutique.

“Little @lauriebelles holiday party with this cutie,” Houska captioned the photo. She wore a velvet black dress and strappy black heels. DeBoer went to the party wearing a black-and-tan tartan ensemble and accessorized with suspenders.

