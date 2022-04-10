PHOTO: Chelsea Houska’s Fans Fear Her Face Has ‘Filler Migration’

“Teen Mom 2” alum Cole DeBoer posted a picture of his wife, Chelsea Houska, via Instagram on April 9, that seemed to show she was suffering from “filler migration,” according to some concerned fans on Reddit.

DeBoer gushed over his wife in the new photo. “Obsessing over my beautiful wife! 😍 @chelseahouska

Oooo and also enjoying our new chickens and ducks 🦆 🐓,” he captioned the image.

Some friends of the couple hinted the DeBoers were debating about whether to add more animals to the mini menagerie in South Dakota. “Yay! @chelseahouska won 😂🐓 🦆 ,” their friend Ryan Culberson wrote. DeBoer answered by writing, “Always! Haha.”

DeBoer and Houska have been adding to their small farm since their first started dating in 2014 and welcomed their first pet, a pig named Pete. Since then, they have gone on to add various fluffy family members.

In addition to the chicks and ducks, they have three dogs: Phil, a great dane; Barara, a pug, and a puppy, Dale the basset hound. They also have three mini highland cows — Nelson, Steve and Todd — and two goats, named Dixie and Lou.

Fans on Reddit Were Concerned With Houska’s Appearance

While DeBoer was fawning over his wife’s beauty, some fans on Reddit were worried about Houska’s rumored use of fillers.

An original poster shared a screenshot of DeBoer’s photo, and captioned it: “Duck lips: who wore them better?”

While some people commented about Houska being a responsible pet owner, most of the conversation in the thread consisted of her appearance. Some people said Houska’s top lip looked different.

“Omfg her lips look so bad from the side. Is that filler migration?!” one person wrote.

“Oh wow that is a thick line of filler migration. That’s like 9mm above her lip line,” they said.

“Her cosmetic injector should be ashamed. Giving someone more filler with this level of migration is criminal,” a third person added.

Houska & DeBoer Are Returning to TV

After leaving “Teen Mom 2” in November 2020, Houska and DeBoer revealed in February 2022 that their family would be returning to reality TV. This time, it would be on HGTV and not MTV.

The couple is going to renovate homes in South Dakota for a series called, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” which is slated to debut in spring 2023.

The couple has started their first project and shared some pictures on Instagram.

DeBoer shared a video that showed Houska using a sledgehammer to take down a wall, as she lightly tapped holes into the plaster. “On the journey of a lifetime! Let’s go!!!” he captioned the video.

Houska also shared some photos of their first renovation to Instagram. “’We’re here to f*ck sh*t up’ – a quote by the great Dale Doback,” she captioned the post.

Some people on Instagram called Houska and DeBoer out for their choice of style with their kitchen cabinets, but the “Teen Mom 2” alum was confident with their decision.

“But those cabinets are beautiful 😢,” a fan wrote, defending the couple.

“@wizzle5299 don’t worry! We think so too!!” Houska answered.