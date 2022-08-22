PHOTOS: Fans Say Chelsea Houska Looks ‘So Different’ Now

“Teen Mom” fans were stunned by Chelsea Houska’s appearance after an original poster on Reddit posted a side-by-side image. One photo showed what Houska looked like when she was a teenager, and the other showed what she looks like in her thirties.

The picture from when Houska was younger was a closeup of the South Dakota native. Her natural skin color was paler, she had light brown hair and thinner lips. The only makeup she appeared to be wearing was black eyeliner on her bottom lid.

The second photo the original poster chose was from a holiday party for her clothing company, Laurie Belles, in December 2021. She wore a black velvet outfit and her black hair in loose curls tied at the nape of her neck.

Houska quit “Teen Mom 2” in November 2020. MTV has since revamped the series, combining the remaining cast members of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” to create “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

If they hadn’t done so, Leah Messer would have been the only original cast member left on “Teen Mom 2.” First, Jenelle Evans was fired in 2019. Then Houska quit in 2020 and Kailyn Lowry also quit in April 2021.

Fans Commented on the Apparent Changes

Fans on Reddit said the former MTV star looked different in the images, which were taken more than a decade apart.

“I’ve always thought Chelsea looked her best more natural .. sad that she doesn’t think that way,” they said.

“She has never moved on from her teenage orange phase and it’s terrible, say what u want about the other girls but atleast their makeup/ tan etc isnt stuck in 2011 like chelsea’s,” they wrote.

Others suggested Houska should lay off the self tanner, claiming her skin color looked unnatural.

Some wondered if Houska went under the knife. “Did she have a nose job? No shade, just never noticed how different her nose looks,” they asked.

Houska Has Revisioned Aubree Says

One of the first things Houska did when she left “Teen Mom” was launch her home decor brand, Aubree Says.

The company seemingly fell to the wayside after she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, landed their own home renovation show on HGTV, called “Farmhouse Fabulous,” but the South Dakota native told fans there’s been plenty happening behind the scenes with Aubree Says.

In fact, she’s clearer about the direction of the company than she ever has been.