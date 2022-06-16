PHOTO: Chelsea Houska Reveals Makeup Free Look

In a recent Instagram Story, “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska showed off a partially makeup-free look as she appeared to be promoting Blinkifly DIY lashes on her Story.

The photo showed half a made-up face while the other was all-natural, likely in an attempt to showcase what the DIY lashes can do. Fans, however, seemed to be more taken by the part of her face that was not wearing the lashes.

On a Reddit thread, one person wrote, “Her natural eyelashes soften her face.”

Another wrote, “way cuter with out, like alot.”

And a third wrote, “Her eyes actually look bigger to me without the fake eyelashes.”

Houska tends to boast a full face of makeup on her social media, often going full-glam to promote her businesses, such as her home decor companyy, Aubree Says, or her photography presets.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chelsea Houska’s Makeup Looks

This isn’t the first time that “Teen Mom” fans have seen a natural photo of Houska. In mid-June, Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, posted a photo of Houska without any makeup.

Houska posed in the black-and-white picture with her children, Watson and Layne.

The photo was, once again, posted to Reddit, where fans complimented Houska’s natural look. “Chelsea looks so pretty with less makeup,” one person wrote.

Another added, “She is so naturally beautiful here!” to which someone responded, “She looks so great without the pounds of makeup, I wish she knew that.”

Fans Consider Houska’s Many Looks

For years now, “Teen Mom” lovers have been commenting on Houska’s many looks since she first got started on MTV.

In a May Reddit post, a fan posted a series of pics of Houska across the years, featuring different hair colors.

Some quickly voted for “black hair” while others said, “red hair!”

Someone else weighed in, “I wish Chelsea saw the natural beauty in herself that everyone else always did. I understand she was in an emotionally abusive relationship and I imagine that probably crippled her self esteem. I hope Chelsea finally feels confident and comfortable in her skin.”

How Chelsea Houska DeBoer REALLY Feels About Being Called a Teen Mom at 29 (Exclusive) Chelsea Houska DeBoer is keeping it real when it comes to being a ‘Teen Mom.’ The proud mother of three opens up about being a ‘Teen Mom’ at 29 years old, and reveals how she’ll know when to walk away from the show after over a decade of sharing her life. Chelsea also shows off… 2020-08-27T20:00:08Z

Houska joined “Teen Mom” in 2011. In 2020, she sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss her feelings about the franchise.

“I think a lot of people still consider us these young ‘Teen Mom.’ Did you see the one where someone said to keep my legs closed or something? I was like, ‘I mean I’m married,'” Houska chuckled, brushing it off.

Asked if there’s anything she would have changed in the past ten years of being part of “Teen Mom,” Houska said, “Being on the other side of all the heartbreak and negativity, I don’t regret that. Now I can say I can see the lows and the highs.”

Lately, Houska has teamed up with DeBoer for a new HGTV home design show in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that will kick off in Spring 2023.

In a quote to HGTV, Houska shared, “We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home.”