‘Marijuana’ Home Decor Continues to Haunt Chelsea Houska

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska showed off a decorative bowl with moss on Instagram, but some viewers confused the herbaceous plant for “marijuana nugs” on May 20, as first cited by The Sun. Chelsea hasn’t responded to the rumor, but it continued to bubble on Reddit.

“My partner bought me flowers.. now I feel like Chelsea,” the original poster wrote on May 26, nearly a week after the former MTV personality shared the photo.

The picture, which garnered more than 500 upvotes and scores of comments, showed two voluptuous marijuana nuggets, like the ones Chelsea was accused of displaying as home decor.

People in the comment section were talking more about the legality of cannabis in the United States more than they were slamming the mother-of-four.

“I love your flowers 💚 My husband got me this cart pen 🖊 but not flowers so I guess I’m not as cool as Chelsea and you lol,” one person wrote. “I like to smoke about this time of day!!!”

“Living that smoke show life🤍,” another said, referring to a pet name Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer have for each other.

The 29-year-old shared the picture to promote Aubree Says, her home goods line. The former “Teen Mom 2” star was inspired to create the line because she was having a hard time finding items for her home that fit her personal style.

“As I was building my family’s new home, I always found myself struggling to find high quality, affordable, cozy home goods that were exactly my style,” the mother-of-four told Life & Style. “I figured I must not be the only one running into the same issue, so I saw it as a great opportunity to launch my own line!”

Marijuana Is Not Yet Legal in South Dakota

To the dismay of some fans, the moss in Chelsea’s decorative bowl was most likely not cannabis. Recreational marijuana is not yet legal in Chelsea’s home state of South Dakota, though medical marijuana is on its way.

South Dakota voters approved recreational and legal marijuana, though recreational marijuana is currently tied up in legalities, local news station KELO reported on May 26.

Medicinal marijuana was slated to become legal on July 1, but there might be a hold-up. Lawmakers are trying to determine how both forms will be regulated and they might need more time.

“The research takes a lot of time and we are not there yet with marijuana,” said Dr. Benjamin Aaker of Yankton, the president of the South Dakota State Medical Association, as cited by KELO.

“Marijuana has some 400 different chemicals and we do believe there are some chemicals that are in that marijuana plant that are and can be beneficial to the health of patients who are suffering from afflictions,” he continued. “But we also believe there are a number of chemicals in there that are harmful to patients as well.”

Chelsea Was Also Slammed For Having Animals Heads in Her Home

While Chelsea is one of the most beloved “Teen Mom” stars to participate in the franchise, not everyone digs her “glam farmhouse” style. In addition to confusing her moss for marijuana, some fans weren’t inspired by the antlers she had scattered throughout her home.

The Sun captured some of the criticism from viewers who called her decor “ugly” and “dangerous.”

“This is dangerous especially with a little little one who will be moving around and doesn’t understand not to touch that,” they said.

