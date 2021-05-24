Chelsea Houska Mocked Over ‘Marijuana’ Photos

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska faced criticism from fans after she posted a photo that appeared to show “marijuana nugs,” according to screenshots from Reddit shared by The Sun.

The former MTV personality was showing off items in her living room via Instagram on May 20, but not everyone was pleased with what they saw. In one shot, Chelsea shared a picture of a wooden table behind a couch and a lamp that appeared to still have the tag on it.

There were also a few plants on the bottom shelf and the top shelf had a black-and-white animal skull — which some fans found creepy — and a white bowl filled with sage green moss, which some viewers confused for marijuana.

Chelsea said goodbye to reality TV after completing season 10 on “Teen Mom 2.” She later revealed her eldest daughter, who is becoming a teenager, Aubree helped her make the decision. Chelsea didn’t want her daughter to feel like she couldn’t talk to her mother because she was afraid their private conversations would be filmed for MTV.

Chelsea and Cole have four children together. In addition to Aubree, — whose biological father is Chelsea’s ex Adam Lind — the couple share 4-year-old son Watson, 2-year-old daughter Layne and 4-month-old baby Walker June.

Chelsea was replaced by “Young & Pregnant” star Ashley Jones.

The ‘Marijuana Nugs’ Had Mixed Reviews From Fans

Though viewers weren’t thrilled with Chelsea’s latest aesthetic, Chelsea didn’t respond to the criticism. Once The Sun’s story went up, some fans came to Chelsea’s defense on Reddit.

“For once I was actually inspired by her interior decorating and I now have a candy dish full of nugs on my coffee table,” one person joked. “It’s like cannabis cup up in here now.”

“I wouldn’t call it mocking, it’s just a joke,” another added. “I’d say the same thing if I walked in my friend’s house and saw it.”

Some fans argued having a bowl full of cannabis could be good for Chelsea’s brand. “She would be a lot more relatable as an influencer if it was really weed,” they said. “Cole’s gentleness would also make more sense if he were a stoner.”

Recreational cannabis is not legal in Chelsea’s home state of South Dakota.

Aubree Says Is ‘High Quality’ and ‘Affordable’

Chelsea, 29, had staged her living to do a photoshoot for Aubree Says, her home decor brand, though the items have not yet been released.

Chelsea was inspired to launch Aubree Says while she was building her dream home from the ground up. Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer documented the process by creating an Instagram page dedicated to the home build, called Down Home DeBoers.

Chelsea wanted to have items that were both high quality and wouldn’t break the bank.

“As I was building my family’s new home, I always found myself struggling to find high quality, affordable, cozy home goods that were exactly my style,” the mother-of-four told Life & Style. “I figured I must not be the only one running into the same issue, so I saw it as a great opportunity to launch my own line!”

