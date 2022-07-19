Fans Go Wild Over Chelsea Houska’s Natural Kid Snap

Former “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska regularly shares photos of her family, but she has a tendency to filter and edit them quite a bit. In one recent snapshot showing all four of her kids together, she held back on the filters. Fans loved the look and made it clear they would love to see Houska go this route more often.

Here’s what you need to know:

Houska Has Been Criticized for Overusing Filters

As The Sun noted, Houska has previously hyped photo editing presets she has created. She also told “Teen Mom” fans that she uses them herself, admitting nearly everything she posts on social media is enhanced with her presets. She has also received criticism from fans for both editing photos of herself, as well as for relying too much on what appear to be fillers and the like. “Can’t wait til this lip and face filler fad is over,” someone noted on a June 26 Instagram post. “Too many filters. Looks character like,” wrote a fan on a June 12 post.

Now, a recent snapshot Houska shared appeared much less manipulated, and “Teen Mom” fans went wild over it. Her four children were snuggled together on a porch swing, and all four kids had big smiles on their faces. The baby of the family, daughter Walker, sat on her big sister Aubree’s lap. Son Watson was next to Aubree, and daughter Layne was sitting right in front of him. The original social media post of the photo appears to be gone now, but it was saved by both The Sun and “Teen Mom” fans on Reddit.

Fans Went Wild Over How Adorable the Kids Looked

“Teen Mom” fans had a lot to say about the cute snapshot on Reddit. The post was titled “The DeBoer kiddos without the hideous bland orange filter,” and subreddit members gushed over the adorable, natural photo. “They are so cute. Literally the only group of kids of this show I can look at and not feel worried or bad for them,” one person commented. Another noted, “Wow all kids looking and smiling that’s an amazing feat.” “They always look so full of life,” another “Teen Mom” fan wrote, comparing the DeBoer kids to how different they think Jenelle Evans’ crew often looks in photos.

Another frequent theme in the Reddit thread was noting who each of the kids looks most like. “I see Adam, Randy, Chelsea, and Cole,” one person quipped, with Randy being the “Teen Mom” star’s father. “Aubree – Adam clone, Watson and Layne – Chelsea clones, Walker – Cole clone,” someone else declared. Another Redditor wrote, “They are all just carbon copies of Chelsea.” A number of people commented on how Layne and Watson closely resemble one another, and Walker was deemed absolutely adorable more than once.

Most of the comments focused on how cute the kids were, but the editing and filtering came up here and there. “It’s so nice to see their natural skin tone. Wish Chelsea would follow suit,” admitted a Redditor. “Let the kids be kids and not edit them to be aesthetically pleasing for your feed,” read another comment, and someone else followed up with a similar, “So much better than the filtered photos Chelsea likes to post.” Will the former “Teen Mom” star perhaps take a hint and cut back on the filtering, for both her kids and herself, and let the family’s natural beauty shine? It looks as if fans are certainly hoping that will be the case.