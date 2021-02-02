Chelsea Houska Slammed Over New Baby’s Nursery

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska was dragged on Reddit after showcasing the nursery for her newborn, Walker June. Some viewers accused her of copying another Instagram influencer, while others came to Chelsea’s defense and said she was honest about being inspired by someone else online.

The nursery has sunflower wallpaper, a wooden wall with Walker’s name in script and a crib that has clear panels. Chelsea posted a photo of the room to her Down Home DeBoer’s Instagram account on January 31.

“I haven’t had a chance to share on this page yet..but in case you missed it! We added our sweet baby girl to the family this last Monday!” she wrote. “We can finally reveal how cute her little wall looks with her name up 😍🤍 she’s the perfect addition to our family and everyone is smitten. Swipe to see the cutest smile and dimple EVER!”

On February 2, chatter about the room popped up on Reddit.

“Chelsea has the exact same nursery as an IG influencer,” the title of the Reddit thread read. It sparked hundreds of upvotes and more than 300 comments.

“All influencers are problematic, including Chelsea and the influencer she ripped off,” one person wrote. “I miss the days when people used social media for fun and not to exploit their families/children/homes in exchange for money/praise from strangers on the internet. I miss the days when people weren’t so gullible and willing to compare their lives to those of strangers on the internet. I hate #goals culture so much. It’s all pathetic. Ugh.”

Some netizens were more concerned about the crib Chelsea chose for Walker June, who was born on January 25, the same day as her 4-year-old brother, Watson. “First of all, it looks like some sort of playpen for puppies or ferrets! Second, that crib costs $1,200!” they wrote. “I about died. It’s so much money for something so ugly.”

Not everyone dunked on Chelsea’s nursery. One came to her defense, saying “taste is subjective.”

“The haters will find anything to complain about, won’t they?” the person explained. “Why do you care where her nursery ideas come from if you don’t even like her? If people didn’t want to influence others they wouldn’t be influencers and put their content on the internet. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Taste is subjective. Feel free to think it’s ugly but clearly, not everyone does. This is really worth a whole thread?”

Chelsea Was Accused of Exploiting Walker

Days after Walker was born, Chelsea touted the preset filter she used to take photos of her newborn after she was born. She offered a discount code with Walker’s name to other people who wanted to use the same filter as her. It led some Teen Mom 2 fans to accuse Chelsea of capitalizing off her daughter.

The last time Chelsea received that kind of blowback it was because of Aubree. Some netizens claimed that Chelsea rather “exploit” her 11-year-old daughter Aubree than show what was happening in her own life.

Chelsea never responded to the exploitation criticism, but she did confess to Dr. Drew Pinsky on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special that she felt “sick” watching the show.

“It came down to Aubree. You know your kids and what’s best for them. As a family, we were all kind of feeling the same way,” she told Dr. Drew. “I cherish the open relationship I have with Aubree. When I would see some scenes of her and I alone talking, when I tell you it made me sick, I did not like how it made me feel anymore.”

Chelsea Still Wants Fans to Follow Her Journey

Even though she’s not going to be on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea doesn’t want her fans to stop following her on social media. When she confirmed she was leaving the series in November, the South Dakota native invited her fans to continue tuning in to her life–even if it wasn’t going to be through a television screen anymore.

“Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses,” she wrote in her goodbye post.

“Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media,” she continued. “We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!”

