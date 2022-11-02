PHOTO: Chelsea Houska Reveals New Hand Tattoo

HGTV star Chelsea Houska dipped into the trend pool, getting some tiny fine-line tattoos on both of her hands.

Houska posted a photo of both of her hands via Instagram on November 1 and wrote, “I’m obsessed.”

Her left hand has a thin outline of a heart on the top of her ring finger and tiny stars that start on the top of her hand and go down her middle finger. Her right hand has three small dots under her nail on her pointer finger, two lines on her pinky finger, a delicate rose on the top of her hand and the word “gratitude” written in all caps. The mantra is the only tattoo that was done with red ink.

Houska has other tattoos, including a sunflower on the inside of her arm and flowers that wrap around her other arm.

Fine-line tattoos — especially on the hands — has become the new trend in the tattoo world. Celebrities like Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner are some of the most famous stars with hand tattoos.

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Baltierra also has a hand tattoo, which she got done in December 2020. The artwork was done with a traditional line, with the center being a lotus flower.

“Again thanks @lancekellar666 at Lance Kellar Studios for my hand piece #sorrymom it’s still pretty swollen BUT I can’t wait to finish it with some color ,” she wrote at the time.

Where Did Houska Go For Her Tattoo?

The dainty tattoos were done by Malorie Deutsch from Gemineye Studio — which is not a traditional tattoo shop — in South Dakota. The cosmetic studio specializes in tattooing semi-permanent brows, eyeliner, and fine-line tattoos.

Deutsch first had experience in permanent makeup and then transitioned to fine-line.

Gemineye Studio says dainty tattoos are the future.

“Fine line, tiny tattoos are growing in popularity and trending by the day. Using the smallest needle configurations possible allows for more detailed script and smaller tattoos with an elegant look,” they write. “As the world of tattooing changes, we are moving into the future of tattooing.”

Do Fine-Line Tattoos Fade Quicker?

According to Allure, fine-line tattoos have a tendency to fade after a few years. That can be a good thing for some people — depending on how long they want the ink to stick around.

TikTok is now flooded with people who are dubious about the trend.

According to tattoo artist Jason Schroeder, any tattoo will change over time as the skin ages. But it doesn’t mean dainty tattoos are going to vanish.

“I have seen gorgeous fine line work that is over 30 years old,” Schroeder told Allure. “It is soft and gray but still has great definition and readability.”

Allure noted that high friction areas — like on the hands and feet — are more likely to fade because they get rubbed, touched and washed more often. Experts advise using sunscreen to avoid fading.

“UV rays from the sun will penetrate the skin and essentially break down the pigments in the tattoo,” Rachel Maiman MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical told Allure. Once those pigments are damaged, the tattoo will ultimately appear much lighter and less vibrant than it once did.”