Chelsea Houska Deletes Video of Cole DeBoer

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska was teasing a reveal of some sort, but fans were more focused on an apparent NSFW hand gesture made by DeBoer.

“We’re having a reveal day!” she said. “Second reveal.” Houska panned the camera toward her husband who said, “Let’s go!” and shook his fist up and down.

Fans on Reddit were less concerned about what Houska was about to divulge, and more focused on how DeBoer was moving his hand in the video.

“Sorry I’m immature, but Coles hand motion made me laugh. Also, they’re announcing some sort of reveal,” a fan wrote via Reddit on May 25.

“Cole is doing a wank gesture,” one person responded.

“Cole lolllll why that hand motion,” a second person noted.

Some people joked that DeBoer and Houska might be revealing that they started an OnlyFans account. “The only fans we want lol jk,” they said.

DeBoer has been known to let loose. When the South Dakota couple went to a denim-themed party, DeBoer danced on a stripper pole in front of their friends, twirling around to Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough.”

“Magic Mike in training,” Houska captioned of video of her husband’s dance moves. “I’m crying he does this every time,” she said in another.

Houska, 30, and DeBoer, 33, have four children: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Houska’s eldest, 12-year-old Aubree, is from her relationship with high school boyfriend Adam Lind, but DeBoer has expressed his wish to adopt the preteen in the past. In 2018, Aubree hyphenated her last name to include DeBoer, In Touch Weekly wrote.

Houska Allowed Cameras Inside Her Home Again

Houska hired a professional organizer to arrange her closet and allowed the company to film the process.

Orderly Elegance showed what Houska’s closet looked like before and after they got there.

“We started by pulling out all of their items, placing them on racks to be visible & categorized them by season,” wrote Emily Nelson, the owner of Orderly Elegance. We then had them walk through & decide whether they want to keep or donate,” she continued.

“Organizing by season helps reduce the amount of items in your closet at a time & keeps it functional,” she added.

The DeBoers Are Coming Back to Reality TV

When Houska teased her “second reveal” via Instagram on May 25, some fans on Reddit suspected she and DeBoer might have been showing off one of the homes they renovated.

Their time on “Teen Mom 2” is over, but the DeBoers announced their return to TV, saying they were going to makeover homes in their native South Dakota for a series called, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” on HGTV.

Houska and DeBoer found their love of home design when they built their own house from the roundup.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” Houska said in a press release, cited by People.

“Farmhouse Fabulous” is slated to debut in spring 2023.