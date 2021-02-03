Influencer Who Inspired Chelsea Houska’s Nursery Speaks Out

Amber Marker, the Declan + Crew designer who inspired Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska’s nursery, defended the former MTV personality. Chelsea was accused of imitating Marker’s aesthetic, but Marker said she was “flattered” the Teen Mom 2 alum liked her baby room. In an original post shared by a Reddit user, Marker’s username was blurred out.

“It makes me sad that people are attacking her for this,” Marker wrote in the comments section on Facebook. “She tagged me and shared, which was so sweet of her! She definitely did not have to do that.”

“Harlow (the other nursery) is my babe’s room and if anything Chelsea Houska was BEYOND incredible with sharing and tagging me in the inspo TikTok video I made,” said Marker, who has shared photos of her nursery on her Mama All Day Everyday Instagram page.

“She definitely did not have to do that as many larger accounts do not and I appreciated it beyond words!” the social media influencer continued. “Not sure how this came about but it breaks my heart as I was totally flattered she loved Harlow’s room.”

Marker, who is based in Columbus, Ohio, finished the post with praise for the mother-of-four. “Keep on sharing and doing your thing, Chelsea!” she wrote. “The room is beautiful and I’ve loved watching you and Cole share the process!”

The Delcan + Crew designer also left a positive comment on the Down Home DeBoers Instagram page, where Chelsea originally posted her pictures of Walker’s room. “It’s absolutely perfect!!!” Marker said.

Marker’s Children Inspired Her Brand

Marker created Declan + Crew after she decided to stay home with her two oldest children. The “About Us” page on their websites says “motherhood” is the essence of the brand.

“It is where all inspiration stems from so I knew that this new journey needed a fresh new name and look with my boys being center stage,” Marker explains. “I am blown away by how quickly this small dream has grown with the support of such an amazing group of mamas who shop small, while making sure they have only the raddest threads for their littles and themselves.”

Why Some Viewers Didn’t Like Chelsea’s Nursery

While there were plenty of people who applauded Chelsea’s room for her newborn, Walker June, there were some who accused Chelsea of being inauthentic.

“I haven’t had a chance to share on this page yet..but in case you missed it! We added our sweet baby girl to the family this last Monday!” Chelsea wrote on January 31. “We can finally reveal how cute her little wall looks with her name up 😍🤍 she’s the perfect addition to our family and everyone is smitten. Swipe to see the cutest smile and dimple EVER!”

Others accused Chelsea of exploiting Walker after she included her baby’s name in a discount for preset filters. “Presets have been so nice, since we weren’t able to have a birth/newborn photographer this time around,” Chelsea wrote on her Instagram story days after her baby’s birth.

Chelsea confirmed in November she was leaving Teen Mom 2 after more than a decade with MTV. She first appeared on 16 and Pregnant when she was expecting her oldest daughter, Aubree. Since then, fans have watched her fall in love and marry her husband, Cole DeBoer. The couple has welcomed three children together: 4-year-old son Watson, 2-year-old daughter Layne and now newborn Walker June.

