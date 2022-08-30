Expert Accuses Chelsea Houska of Encouraging Risky Habit

Former “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska came under fire after she was accused of promoting a “dangerous” habit to her children.

Houska created a TikTok where she gave her 12-year-old daughter, Aubree, a makeover before she started seventh grade. The video, which had a filter, garnered more than 7 million views.

The Sun spoke to an expert who said Houska was putting her kids at risk of having low self-esteem because she uses filters on them when she posts pictures of her children to social media.

The title of the piece says, “I’m a parenting expert – the dangerous habit Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska is promoting to her kids.”

“Using filters on social media to make them look their ‘best’ leads to kids having an altered perception of how they should look off social media,” Kirsty Ketley, a parenting consultant at Auntie K’s Childcare, wrote for The Sun. “This can cause low self-esteem because of the negative view they hold.”

The expert didn’t reference any other “Teen Mom” stars who might use filters on their children. In the past, former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans has come under fire for using a filter on her daughter, 5-year-old Ensley.

Houska, 30, is the mother of four children. In addition to welcoming Aubree with her high school boyfriend, Adam Lind, Houska shares three children with her husband, Cole DeBoer. They have 5-year-old Watons, 4-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Houska quit “Teen Mom” in November 2020 because she didn’t want Aubree to be featured on the show while she was entering her preteen years.

She and DeBoer landed a new TV gig on HGTV where they’ll be redoing homes in South Dakota. The show, called “Farmhouse Fabulous,” is expected to air in spring 2023.

Studies & Doctors Agree With The Sun’s Parenting Expert

An expert for Parents echoed a similar sentiment, writing that filters that promote “body modification” can have negative consequences.

“With any form of social media, the user can create the persona or public face they want others to see,” Allison Chase, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist, told Parents. “Reality becomes even more distorted when posts use filters and other feature-enhancing apps to change and enhance the appearance of the image.”

Studies reflected what the experts said.

In 2021, ParentsTogether surveyed 200 young people — aged 13 to 21 — and found teens who used beauty filters at least once a week were “twice as likely” to want to undergo cosmetic surgery and “four times as likely” to want to change the appearance of their skin.

Fans Were Divided About the Issue

“Teen Mom” fans weren’t in agreement when it comes to the potential dangers of children using filters on social media.

While some people said it was harmless, others argued it could have a negative impact.

“I hate seeing filters on kids,” one person wrote on Reddit about Aubree’s makeover.

Some just commented on how Aubree looked after her makeup was completed. They wrote things like, “Seriously sooo sweet! How awesome is Chelsea for letting Aubree explore and express herself. I love this!”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is slated to air Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.