Chelsea Houska Shares ‘Adorable’ Photo of Daughter Walker on Instagram

On Friday, May 20, “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska shared a new photo of her 1-year-old daughter Walker wearing an orange dress and little brown moccasins on Instagram.

“Country baby 🌻,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans gushed over baby Walker in the comment section and couldn’t get over the resemblance between Walker and her older sister Layne.

“Too much cuteness,” one fan wrote.

“She is so adorable 🌼🌷,” another fan commented.

“She looks like Layne beautiful baby 😍,” a third user pointed out.

“Love seeing the beautiful life you & Cole have created for your family,” a fourth user wrote.

“She’s stunning just like the rest of your beautiful family xx,” a fifth user added.

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Discuss Having More Kids

When “Teen Mom” fans first met Houska, she was pregnant with her first daughter Aubree. Since then, the “16 and Pregnant” alum has welcomed three more children, Watson, 5, Layne, 3, and Walker, 1.

Houska has been tight-lipped about whether she and Cole plan to have more children. However, she briefly addressed the topic in a July 2021 Instagram Q&A.

According to The Sun, Houska replied to a fan who asked, “do you think you will have any more children in the future?”

“I would say we don’t think we’re going to have more,” Houska said.

Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, who was sitting beside his wife in the car, jumped in on the conversation, adding, “but you know, if we do, we do.

“Yeah, who knows,” Houska said, agreeing with DeBoer’s statement.

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Are Launching a New HGTV Show

Houska left “Teen Mom 2” in 2020, but she couldn’t stay away from reality TV for long.

The South Dakota native is set to star in a new HGTV show titled “Farmhouse Fabulous” alongside her husband.

According to Deadline, the six-episode series will follow Houska and DeBoer as they help families renovate their homes.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” DeBoer said in a press release for the upcoming series.

Houska added, “We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home.”

People Magazine reported that the series is expected to premiere in the Spring of 2023.

Betsy Ayala, HGTV’s Senior Vice President of Programming & Production, spoke to Deadline about developing “Farmhouse Fabulous” alongside Houska and DeBoer.

“Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business,” she said. “We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!”

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo. Click HERE to sign up for a subscription.

