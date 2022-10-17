‘Teen Mom’ Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up Aubree Looks in New TikTok

All grown-up! “Teen Mom 2″ alum Chelsea Houska caught fans’ attention on Sunday, October 16, after she shared a video of her and her eldest daughter Aubree dancing on TikTok.

The Sunday video began with Aubree, 13, dancing to the song “Pretty Boy Swag” by Soulja Boy alongside text that read, “Harry obsessed teen daughter,” referring to English singer-songwriter Harry Styles.

The video then cut to Chelsea, 31, dancing to the Soulja Boy song with text that read, “Mom who has to hear all the updates” written on the screen.

Fans React to Chelsea’s TikTok

Fans couldn’t believe how grown up Aubree looked in the October 16 video and took to the comment section to express their thoughts.

“Why is she so grown 🥺 she was just a baby,” one fan commented.

“I refuse to believe that’s Aubree,” another user wrote. “She’s still 3 with pigtails okay 🥺🥺.”

“I feel old,” a third user added.

“TEEN?! How did this happen?? 👀,” a fourth user commented.

Chelsea on Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ & Protecting Aubree’s Privacy

Chelsea announced her departure from “Teen Mom 2” in November 2020 after appearing on the franchise for over a decade.

The reality star broke the news in an Instagram post, thanking fans for their continued support over the years.

In a May 2021 interview with E! News, Chelsea spoke about her decision to step away, telling the outlet she wanted to respect Aubree’s privacy.

Chelsea revealed she began to worry that Aubree couldn’t be fully transparent with her because of the cameras.

“I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she said.

“When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view,” she told the publication. “I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

Chelsea welcomed Aubree in September 2009 with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Fans watched Chelsea’s tumultuous relationship with Adam, who has a history of drug addiction and arrests, play out on “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom 2.”

Adam has been in and out of Aubree’s life since 2009. A Reddit user shared a clip of Chelsea talking about Aubree’s relationship with Adam in a February 2022 Instagram Live.

Chelsea told fans that Aubree is “still not close” with her father and revealed that the two don’t have a visitation schedule set in place.

The MTV star told her Instagram Live viewers that she isn’t in contact with her Aubree’s father after a fan asked how Adam was doing.

“I think he’s doing pretty good,” she said. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things. That he’s in a good place.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Shares Inspiring Quote Following Her Split From Jaylan Mobley