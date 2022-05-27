Chelsea Houska Reconnects With ‘Teen Mom’ Producer

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska said “cheesy potatoes” when she met up with her old producer, Mandi Venturino, at the airport. It’s possible Houska and Venturino bumped into each other at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where Houska landed.

“CHEESY POTATOES!! Love youuu @chelseahouska,” Venturino captioned a photo via Instagram.

Houska, 30, also shared an image on Instagram. “When you are flying in and out of the airport at the same time,” the mother-of-four wrote. “Love you.”

It’s unlikely the reunion had anything to do with “Teen Mom.”

Venturino and Houska worked together on the series from 2015 to 2020 when Houska left the series, according to In Touch Weekly.

Venturino was there to capture Houska’s pregnancies with her three youngest children: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Houska threw three positive pregnancy tests on the counter when she was pregnant with Walker, causing Venturino to squeal with excitement. “No you’re not!” she said. “Oh my God!”

“We’ve been waiting to tell you,” Houska said.

“Oh my God. I’m that person who’s gonna cry,” Venturino said, hugging Cole DeBoer and Houska. “Congratulations!”

Houska Was On a Bachelorette Trip

Venturino didn’t reveal the reason for her travels, but Houska was flying solo to attend a girls’ trip in Scottsdale, Arizona, to celebrate a bachelorette party for her friend, Kara Pederson.

Houska shared an image of pink blowup balloons that spelled out “Last Hoedown” and a welcome sign that was created by Scottsdale Bachelorette.

Houska’s friend Laurie Karlson shared a series of videos and pictures from the trip. One of them showed Houska dancing in her bathing suit and another was a picture of the “Teen Mom” alum holding a massive cocktail. “Big sunrise fan,” Karlson captioned the image.

Karlson joined in the festivities herself, shotgunning a beer with the Pederson, the bride-to-be. “Can take the girl out of SD but can’t take the SD out of the girl. Also, kicked the bride’s bootie,” she wrote.

Houska Attended Venturino’s Wedding

Houska, her husband, Cole DeBoer, and her daughter, 12-year-old Aubree, attended Venturino’s nuptials when she married Tyler Keshel in September 2021.

Houska shared a series of pictures from Venturino’s wedding, which included her on the dance floor with her old producer.

“Had THEEE best time celebrating Mandi and Tyler 💕 I love these people,” Houska wrote.

“Teen Mom 2″ alum Kailyn Lowry was also supposed to attend Venturino’s wedding, but couldn’t make it after she had an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike.

“Someone is changing my tire so that I can get off the highway. AAA is not allowed on the NJ Turnpike,” Lowry said on Instagram, per Monsters & Critics. “So I have to get off the highway in order to call them. I am two hours from home and one hour from the wedding reception.”

Ultimately, Lowry wasn’t able to make the reception. She shared a selfie where she stuck her tongue out and wrote, “Congrats! Here is the only picture I have for what was supposed to be a night celebrating Mandi and Tyler.”