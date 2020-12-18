Chelsea Houska Reveals if COVID Caused Her to Quit Teen Mom

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska responded to rumors that she quit the MTV series because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both she and husband Cole DeBoer were tested for the virus after their experience symptoms but they were both negative. When a fan questioned her reason for leaving, Chelsea said she and her family had made the decision before the pandemic hit.

The question arose after Chelsea revealed she had an “issue” with her 3-year-old son Watson and 2-year-old daughter Layne being tested for the coronavirus. To keep everyone safe while filming, members of the cast and crew were routinely tested for COVID-19.

“Next week on #TeenMom2..I wanna hear from some mamas. If your littles (mainly 2&3 year old) were afraid of getting the covid nasal swab test… Would you be okay with testing them 3 times a week?!” she tweeted. “This was an issue that came up during filming for us!”

One person then assumed Chelsea quit because of getting tested. “No, I would quit too. You made the right choice mama. I will miss you on the show, hopefully, you will be back soon! I love watching your little family,” the person wrote.

Chelsea thanked the fan for their response, but clarified that COVID wasn’t the reason they left Teen Mom 2. “Thank you! But want to make clear that is not what led us to the decision to step away from the show!” she said. “Just went back to self-shooting the remainder of the season.”

Layne and Watson Didn’t Like Being Tested for COVID-19

Next week on #TeenMom2..I wanna hear from some mamas. If your littles (mainly 2&3 year old) were afraid of getting the covid nasal swab test… Would you be okay with testing them 3 times a week?! This was an issue that came up during filming for us! https://t.co/3LpVIpe0ot — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 16, 2020

While the virus didn’t factor into her decision to leave Teen Mom 2, it did result in fewer scenes with her two youngest children.

“Once they started to show they didn’t want them, I was like aaaaalright I can’t be doing this,” she wrote back to one fan. “So we had our parents watch the kids while filming or one of us would stay home while the other would film.”

The star, who is pregnant with her fourth child, agreed it was right for members of production but she didn’t want her children to go through the routine testing. “Def understood their side! Just didn’t feel right for the kiddos,” she added. “Trying to keep some normalcy for them in this shitshow is rough Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat we ended up going back to self-shooting and I felt way better about the situation! Everyone’s figuring out how to do things right now.”

Chelsea Never Gave a Reason Why She Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’

While Chelsea said it was a choice she made with her friends and family, she didn’t give fans a reason why she was leaving the series after 11 years with Teen Mom 2. She made sure to note that she was on good terms with MTV and wanted her fans to continue following her journey.

One insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Chelsea had planned to walk away from the show once Aubree started to grow up because she didn’t want the cameras to capture her becoming a teenager.

“Chelsea didn’t like that her segments were becoming more and more about Aubree’s personal life and her relationship with Adam’s family,” a source told the publication. “Chelsea was becoming more and more concerned about Aubree being on-camera, now that she’s older.”

Many of Chelsea’s segments featured Aubree, whether it was her getting a new phone or talking about the relationship with her biological father Adam Lind and his side of the family. “She wants Aubree to go into her teenage years with privacy, and not be on reality TV anymore,” the person continued. “If Chelsea were to do any more television shows in the future, she would not do anything about her personal life.”

