Chelsea Houska Reflects on Her ‘Teen Mom’ Experience

Chelsea Houska is ready to close her chapter on Teen Mom 2. The star announced in November that she would be leaving the series after more than 11 years.

Since viewers first met Chelsea, she has welcomed her oldest daughter Aubree, gotten married to husband Cole DeBoer and welcomed two more children with him. The couple is currently expecting their third–and possibly last–baby together. Chelsea has also started a career as a businesswoman, working with brands like Itzy Ritzy and LaurieBelles. She’s started her own home goods line, Aubree Says, and has invited fans to join in her journey of building her family’s dream home in South Dakota.

While she has spent more than a decade in front of the camera, Chelsea is ready to focus on her family. She opened up about her decision to leave the franchise during her final episode, as shown in a sneak peek clip obtained by E! Online.

“Something’s been weighing on me the last few months and I’m finally ready to talk about it on camera,” the 28-year-old star told her husband. “I’ve really been thinking about it lately and I just feel like I’m questioning if my time on the show Teen Mom is coming to an end. Thinking about it, it’s definitely not an easy decision. I’ve been doing this since I was 17.”

“I just feel like I have a lot to think about,” she continued. “I’m probably not going to say anything to the kids until I make an actual decision.”

Chelsea Is Leaving the Show on Good Terms

There aren’t any hard feelings between MTV and Chelsea, according to an Instagram post the star shared with fans. She invited them to continue following her journey, saying she was going to continue to provide updates about her life on social media. Chelsea didn’t provide a specific reason why she was leaving the show, but just expressed how thankful she was to have the opportunity to work with MTV.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” she wrote. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.”

“We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this,” the pregnant mother-of-three continued. “We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning. Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

Chelsea Might Have Quit Because of Aubree

With fans curious about what caused Chelsea to finally say goodbye to Teen Mom, a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup claimed that the South Dakota native did not want her oldest daughter to go through puberty in front of the camera lens.

“She always knew she would leave the show once Aubree reached a certain age,” an insider told the publication.

Chelsea reportedly didn’t want the show to focus on Aubree’s personal life, either. “Chelsea was becoming more and more concerned about Aubree being on-camera, now that she’s older,” the source continued.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

