Chelsea Houska Quit ‘Teen Mom’ Because of Lawsuit, Fans Say

Some fans are claiming Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska quit the series because she didn’t want her $3 million lawsuit to be her storyline on the MTV series. The theory surfaced on Reddit, where viewers in the Teen Mom subreddit discussed the suit.

Chelsea, 29, and her husband Cole DeBoer, 32, are being sued by their former social media consultant Envy, who claims they made personal deals behind closed doors so they didn’t have to fulfill their contract agreement. The DeBoers deny the claims and are countersuing Envy, plus accusing them of being unprofessional. Envy denied these allegations, as noted by The Sun.

The lawsuit was filed in April 2020, but news about The DeBoers’ legal drama broke on February 11 after it was surfaced by the blog Without a Crystal Ball.

“I think Chelsea quit the show because she didn’t want her $3 million lawsuit to be her storyline,” the original Reddit poster wrote on February 13. “The articles say she was first sued in April 2020 and she probably thought she could get out of the lawsuit in the beginning. Then she realized shit was real and she couldn’t baby talk her way out or keep it out of the media forever and knew it would be her only storyline for the show.”

The poster joked about the theory, saying they were going to take their “tinfoil hat off now,” but they weren’t alone in the assertion. The thread garnered more than 400 upvotes and sparked hundreds of comments.

Chelsea & Cole Didn’t Personally Respond to the Lawsuit

The couple issued a statement to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, saying Envy’s $3 million lawsuit was “frivolous,” but Chelsea and Cole have not spoken out individually since the news broke.

Cole’s Instagram was quiet on February 13. He didn’t have any new updates in his Story and the only new posts on his main grid were about Walker, their newborn daughter who they welcomed on January 25.

Though Chelsea didn’t respond to the suit either, she didn’t shy away from social media. She posted a few new updates on her Story about new items being restocked at Lilly & Lottie. The distressed sweatshirts go for $59 each and are available in black, charcoal, mocha, heather grey, camel burgundy.

Dr. Drew Pinsky Was ‘Pissed’ When Chelsea Announced She Was Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’

Chelsea announced on the Season 10 reunion that she was quitting the series after more than 10 years with Teen Mom 2. While co-star Kailyn Lowry didn’t seem shocked by the news, host Dr. Drew Pinsky said he was “pissed and sad” to hear she was leaving.

Chelsea told the host she made the decision after watching her last season play out on TV. The pandemic also played a role in her retirement, with the mother-of-four expressing that she didn’t like having her children tested for the coronavirus three times per week.

“It just feels like it’s time to close the chapter. I’m almost 30. I’m having my fourth baby,” she said. “It just feels like the right time.”

Chelsea has allowed cameras into her life since she was 17 years old. They watched her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind and how they struggled to co-parent Aubree. They later saw her meet and fall in love with Cole. The couple now has three children together: 4-year-old son Watson, 2-year-old daughter Layne and newborn Walker June.

