Fans Speculate The Real Reason Chelsea Houska Quit Teen Mom 2

Some Teen Mom 2 fans weren’t convinced Chelsea Houska was being 100% real about why she quit the show. The MTV alum said she decided to leave because she felt like it was the right time for her and her family, but Reddit users picked up on one line that Chelsea said, as first noted by CeleBuzz.

The South Dakota resident essentially said she was sick to her stomach while watching the beginning of the series. This led some fans to speculate that Chelsea might have quit Teen Mom 2 because she didn’t like the negative feedback she was getting online from some viewers.

“Watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach,” she told hosts Nessa Diab and Dr. Drew Pinsky on Part 1 of the reunion special. “It just feels like it’s time to close the chapter. I’m almost 30. I’m having my fourth baby. It just feels like the right time.”

One Reddit user took that to mean Chelsea and Cole wanted to leave because they were starting to “look bad.”

“Did Chelsea just openly admit on the reunion that it was her watching the last season being the reason she quit the show??? Did anyone else catch that??? IT WAS BECAUSE COLE STARTED TO LOOK BAD,” the person wrote.

The thread garnered dozens of comments and upvotes, with one of the most popular comments suggesting that Chelsea was struggling to keep up with the facade of having a “perfect” life.

Chelsea has been getting some real flack for a while now but since the latest season started, ppl have been speculating that she’s taking an anxiety drug (benzo or some other kind of downer). Chelsea wants to look perfect & her life doesn’t look perfect in the least on the show. She’s always snapping at Cole, she puts allll of Aubree’s business out there, and people hate that she doesn’t put any of her own drama out there. Ppl can say she doesn’t have anything to show bc she’s just a ‘good mom & wife’ but no, every marriage has its issues, every mom has lost their temper, etc. Chelsea shows none of this. It’s all about Aubree & Adam.

Chelsea Was Accused of Exploiting Aubree

Earlier in the season, Chelsea was accused of capitalizing on Aubree. Some fans argued that Chelsea rather exploit Aubree’s drama with her father Adam Lind–and that’s why her storyline featured around Aubree getting a new phone and going to the father-daughter dance with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

Cole also received some flack from Teen Mom 2 fans after he got upset that Aubree put Adam in her phone as “Dad.” Cole said he wanted to have that title.

“I was looking to be that contact, but we’ll get there,” Cole told Chelsea. “It makes me want to vomit. I don’t understand why they’re even around.”

Chelsea’s Co-Stars Supported Her Decision

Even though Dr. Drew said he was “pissed and sad” about Chelsea’s decision to quit the series after more than a decade with MTV, she received support from people like Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus and newcomer Jade Cline.

Jade seemed like she was the most surprised by the news. “I didn’t expect it, especially because she’s having a new baby,” she said. “It seemed like there was a lot of stuff going on but I totally understand wanting to step back from the reality TV world.”

Briana had nothing but encouragement for Chelsea: “More power to you! Good luck on your journey with you and your family. I wish you nothing but the best!”

Leah said Chelsea’s announcement was “bittersweet” but that she was looking forward to see what she did next.

Kailyn was possibly the least shocked and seemed to hint that Chelsea tipped her off about her decision to leave, saying they had texted before the reunion. “We’ve been doing this together for 10 years but I’m really excited to see what opportunities she has once she moves on from this,” Kailyn said.

