Chelsea Houska Releases Statement About Leaving Teen Mom

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska released a statement about quitting the MTV series. The MTV alum said she was thankful for the time she spent on the reality show, but that she was ready to move on. Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer are currently expecting their third baby together. Chelsea also has another daughter, Aubree, from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. The DeBoers’ fourth baby is expected to arrive in January.

Chelsea and her family have been on MTV for more than a decade. “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she said in an Instagram statement on November 10. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last.”

Chelsea first appeared on MTV in 2009 when she was cast in an episode of 16 and Pregnant. Two years later, she landed a gig on Teen Mom 2, where her story with Adam and Aubree continued to play out. Even though she’s gone on to become a businesswoman who got married and welcomed two more children into her life, Chelsea’s main story on Teen Mom 2 has always revolved around Aubree and Adam–even after Adam left the series.

Chelsea Wants To Grow Her Brand And Businesses Moving Forward

They consider the production crew members to be part of their family. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” she said. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

In the future, they plan to work on their brand and their new businesses. Chelsea recently launched the home goods brand Aubree Says, they’ve been sharing the process of building their dream home on their “Down Home” page and Chelsea has collaborated on several fashion items over the years.

“We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning,” the mother-of-three said. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

Chelsea Still Wants People To Follow Her Journey

Chelsea encouraged her fans to follow the rest of her journey play out on Teen Mom 2 and to also follow her on social media. “Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media,” she said. “We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!”

Before Chelsea confirmed the news, an anonymous insider told The Ashely’s Reality Roundup that the star wanted to exit the series because it was what was right for her family. “Chelsea told everyone that she has decided that it’s best for her family if they move on from the show, and that it was a really hard decision, but that she feels like a weight has been lifted from her shoulders,” the person revealed. “It’s obvious Chelsea’s life doesn’t really fit the show anymore, though.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

