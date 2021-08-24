Chelsea Houska Mistaken for ‘Real Housewives’ Veteran

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska was confused for “Real Housewives” veteran Kim Zolciak. The chatter about Houska’s appearance bubbled on social media after the ex MTV star posted a new photo — captioned “mom and dad” — to Instagram with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

Zolciak, 43, was one of the original housewives to appear on the Atlanta franchise when it kicked off in 2008. She later starred in her own spinoff, “Don’t Be Tardy,” though it was canceled in 2021 after eight seasons on Bravo.

While they appeared on different networks and are nearly 14 years apart, some fans on Reddit couldn’t help but see a resemblance between Houska and Zolciak.

“Chelsea is giving me Kim Zolciak and I’m so confused. What is going on?!” one viewer said.

“This is the most accurate assessment I have ever heard ha! I didn’t realize it until I saw this comment. She needs to stop with the surgeries,” another added.

While some fans accused Houska after getting cosmetic surgery, others suspected the mother-of-four used filters to change her look in the photo. “I feel like her head is smushed against cole. Maybe some photoshopping along the edges to make them both look long and skinny. Idk. Maybe it’s one of those google-y eyed filters. Can never tell what it is anymore! 🔎,” one person wrote.

Houska Admitted to Getting Botox & Filler

Houska, 29, has previously revealed that she had Botox in the past. In fact, it was the “Teen Mom 2” alum’s father — Randy Houska — who injected her.

“I am one of those people who is all for doing whatever the hell you want,” she said via Instagram stories on August 23. “I’ve had Botox, I’ve had a little bit of filler before. Botox: My dad does it and I shared a long time ago him coming to my house and doing it.”

At the bottom of the video she wrote: “Do whatever the hell ya want hunnieeeee.”

Houska Revealed She Struggled With Post-Partum Anxiety

After Houska welcomed her third child, Layne, she suffered from “severe” postpartum anxiety for nearly a year, according to what she wrote via Instagram stories.

During an interview with Heavy, Houska said she overcame her anxiety by working on herself.

“I wanted to feel better. I wasn’t just gonna be like, Okay, this is how I’m gonna feel all the time now,” she said. “At this point, I’m feeling so, so much better.”

Houska offered advice to others who might also be struggling with anxiety.

“Focus on yourself so you can get your headspace where it needs to be,” the South Dakota native said. “I had to take a moment and be like, ‘Okay, I’m not just a mom. I have to focus on me, too.’ And I think that was really helpful.”

Houska said reading books and seeking therapy are some ways she felt better.

DeBoer supported his wife during her journey. “She tried everything she could do for herself… A lot of self-care,” he told Heavy. “I say try everything because she was finding things that helped her a lot.”

