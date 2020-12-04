Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s Replacement on Teen Mom Revealed

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska DeBoer is going to be replaced by another young mother after she revealed she was exiting the series in October. The new face joining the series is none other than Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant star Ashley Jones, People confirmed in an exclusive report on December 4.

This is the third time MTV has plucked a TV personality from another series and placed them on Teen Mom 2. The first time was with Briana DeJesus, who was originally from Teen Mom 3. They also picked up Jade Cline, who first appeared on Young + Pregnant with Ashley. The Teen Mom 2 cast now consists of Ashley, Jade, Briana and original members Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry.

As noted by People, 23-year-old Ashley first appeared on MTV in 2018, where she showed her on-and-off-again relationship with Bariki Smith, the father of her 3-year-old daughter Holly. The couple has had their share of ups and downs but recently announced their engagement.

Ashley did not immediately issue a statement about joining the cast.

Chelsea Quit Because of Her Daughter, According To Reports

While the news might have shocked some fans, Chelsea had always planned to exit the series when her 11-year-old daughter Aubree was old enough, according to some reports. The star reportedly did not want her daughter to go through puberty while the cameras were filming.

“Chelsea was becoming more and more concerned about Aubree being on-camera, now that she’s older,” an anonymous insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Chelsea didn’t like that her segments were becoming more and more about Aubree’s personal life and her relationship with Adam’s family.”

“She always knew she would leave the show once Aubree reached a certain age,” the person continued. “She didn’t want her to go through puberty on-camera and be subjected to hurtful and sometimes creepy comments from viewers.”

Chelsea Is Leaving The Series On Good Terms

While people like Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham have been fired by MTV, Chelsea–who is pregnant with her fourth baby–said she was exiting the show on good terms. She said she was thankful for her time on reality TV but that she was ready to move on.

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she announced in her November 10 Instagram statement. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last.”

“We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning,” she continued. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer are expecting their fourth baby in January. Teen Mom 2 is currently airing the early stages of her pregnancy, with the mom taking a test in a porta-potty.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss the next episode of Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

