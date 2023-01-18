Chelsea Houska Reveals If She Would Make a Guest Appearance on ‘Teen Mom’

In a new interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Chelsea Houska, 31, spoke about her exit from the “Teen Mom” franchise and revealed if she would make a guest appearance on the franchise in the future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chelsea on Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

In a January 2023 interview with The Ashley, Houska said she is unlikely to return to the “Teen Mom” franchise in the future-not even as a guest star.

“I feel like that chapter to me is so hard closed that I don’t think I would even want to open up that door, even the smallest bit at this point,” she told the blog. “Not that there’s bad feelings, I just feel like I’ve moved on past that.”

Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer, who was also present for the interview, told the outlet that he and Houska don’t watch the new “Teen Mom” shows.

“That is something we just closed and moved on from. There was nothing bad, it was just time to move on,” he said.

Chelsea on ‘Down Home Fab’ Backlash

Houska left “Teen Mom 2” at the end of 2020 after appearing on the franchise for a decade.

The mother-of-four announced her departure in a November 2020 Instagram post where she thanked MTV for their continued support.

In a May 2021 interview with E! News, Houska cited privacy concerns as a major reason for leaving the show.

In her latest interview with The Ashley, Houska revealed that her prior statement came back to bite her when she announced she would be starring in the new HGTV design show “Down Home Fab” alongside her husband.

According to The Ashley, fans “slammed” Houska and DeBoer for returning to reality television.

“We were never like, ‘I never want to be on TV again,’” Houska told the outlet.

“When we left, there was no thought of, ‘We are going to leave this [show] for HGTV,'” she continued. “We left fully because it was truly what we felt in our hearts, that we needed to leave. And then HGTV opened up after that.”

Fans React to ‘Down Home Fab’ Premiere

While some fans slammed Houska for returning to reality television, others were thrilled to have the “Teen Mom” star back on their TV screens.

Houska took to Instagram on January 16 to promote the premiere of “Down Home Fab” and fans expressed their excitement in the comment section.

“DOWN HOME FAB! Tonight is the night ✨ make sure to tune in at 9/8c on [HGTV],” she wrote alongside a photo of her and DeBoer in safety goggles.

“So excited,” one fan wrote. “I was so sad when you parted ways with [“Teen Mom”]. Can’t waittttttttt 👏👏.”

“Legit just as obsessed with y’all now as I was back on [“Teen mom”],” another fan commented.

“BEEN SO EXCITED FOR THIS 💕Happy Premiere Day 😭,” a third user added.

“Can’t wait to watch,” a fourth user wrote.

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Chelsea Houska Looks ‘Super Hot’ in New Photo