Chelsea Houska Says Home Life Is ‘Pure Chaos’

“Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska described her home life as “pure chaos” during a Q&A interview for HGTV ahead of the “Down Home Fab” premiere in January 2023.

Houska responded to a fan who asked, “What does a typical DeBoer day look like without cameras?”

“We wake up around 7, do some breakfast. It’s always pure chaos from the moment the kids get up until they go to bed,” she replied.

The mother-of-four walked fans through a typical day with the DeBoers, telling fans her family loves spending time outside and grilling.

“They love to spend time outside checking on the animals and playing,” she said. “We love just hanging around the house and grilling out. We like burgers, steak and kabobs. We always have friends over to our place because there’s lots of space for all the kids to run around.”

Chelsea Talks New Show ‘Down Home Fab’

Houska is back on reality television. The 31-year-old is starring alongside her husband Cole DeBoer in a new design show titled “Down Home Fab.”

The six-episode series, which premiered on HGTV on January 16, follows Houska and DeBoer as they transform South Dakota properties from drab to fab.

Houska and DeBoer spoke to E! News about the show ahead of the January 16 premiere.

The “Teen Mom” star told the outlet she and DeBoer’s interest in design goes way back.

“Even when we first got together, we would binge “Fixer Upper” and all those shows,” she told the publication in January 2023. “And I’d always look at houses, like, ‘Ooh, we could fix that up.'”

Houska left “Teen Mom” in November 2020 after appearing on the franchise for over a decade.

In her interview with E! News, Houska spoke about her decision to return to reality TV after saying goodbye to “Teen Mom.”

“If we were going to come back to TV, I wanted it to be something lighthearted, feel good and be able to show our authentic selves,” she told the outlet.

She continued, “People obviously knew us from the show, but this is just a whole other side. It’s lighthearted, which we tend to be. We like to find the fun in literally any situation no matter what it is.”

Chelsea’s Dad Makes a Surprise Appearance on ‘Down Home Fab’

“Down Home Fab” is full of surprises. According to The Sun, Houska’s dad Randy made an unexpected appearance on the Monday, January 23 episode.

The “Teen Mom” fan-favorite appeared halfway through the episode to help install a sink on one of Houska and DeBoer’s projects.

“My dad, Randy, is the best. I ordered the heaviest farmhouse sink in the world for Jenny and Neil. My dad picks it up and brings it right to us, so we don’t have to quit working,” Houska said in a confessional, The Sun reported.

Fans also got to witness a sweet moment between the father and daughter later in the episode when Houska asked Randy, “Are you proud of me?”

“A little bit,” Randy jokingly replied.

