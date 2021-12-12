PHOTOS: Fans Drag Chelsea Houska for Selling ‘Scam’

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska came under fire for selling a $99 product on her home goods site, Aubree Says. The reality star turned influencer has a “New Mama Kit” on Aubree Says, that includes a swaddle, a coming home onesie, a candle “to help mama relax” and a “twinning” beanie set, “because who doesn’t love matching with their little one.”

“Hey mama! Congratulations on your new bundle of joy!” the description for the product reads. “I’ve put together this kit with a few things that are perfect to make those first couple of weeks fun and easy and cute!! Inside you will find a bunch of my favorites…”

According to Aubree Says, these five products are essential for a new mother.

“Being a new mom is so many things. I’ve been there x4 and I totally get it!” the website explains. “These essentials are a few of my must haves when bringing home a new baby and I’m so excited to share them with you.”

Houska said the “New Mama Kit” was inspired by her own experience as a mother-of-four. “With four little ones of my own, I know this kit will be such a treat to help get through those first few weeks of a lifetime of motherhood,” she wrote on Aubree Says.

Houska is the mother to 12-year-old daughter Aubree, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. She also welcomed three children with her husband, Cole DeBoer: a 4-year-old son, Watson, a 3-year-old daughter, Layne, and a 10-month-old baby girl, Walker June.

Fans Accused Houska of Running a ‘Scam’

While Houska wrote on her website that the items were “essential” for new mothers, fans on Reddit and Instagram were skeptical that anyone would “benefit” from these products.

“How the f*** is this shit of ANY benefit to a new mom?” read one popular comment on Reddit.

“Give her some of those period panties, a long ice pack for her snatch (or incision), some nipple cream, a bath robe and a moisturizing face mask,” they continued. “Now THAT is a proper new mom kit. I would buy like 4 of those for when I have my next baby.”

When the Instagram account Teen Mom Fanz posted about the kit, social media users talked about it being overpriced.

“Ain’t no way! Smh that’s a scam,” said one person.

“There is only $40 worth of stuff in there 👀,” another social media user wrote.

Houska Added a Cow to Her Mini Menagerie

Houska and her husband have steadily been adding more animals to their property in South Dakota over the past year. Most recently, they welcomed their third highland cow, who they named Todd.

Though some fans might not be supportive of Houska’s “New Mama Kit” on Aubree Says, viewers were overwhelmingly supportive of the latest addition to the DeBoer family. They also like to give their pets one-syllable monikers.

They have three dogs: Phil, a great dane; Barb the pug, and a puppy named Dale who is basset hound. Todd the highland cow joins their other “baby moos,” Nelson, Steve and. The DeBoers also have nd two goats — called Dixie and Lou — and a pig named Pete.

Pete was the first animal that Houska and DeBoer got together.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska’s New Pet Concerns Fans