Chelsea Houska Shares ‘Adorable’ Photo of Her Kids Layne & Watson on Instagram

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska shared an adorable photo of her son Watson, 5, and her daughter Layne, 3, on Instagram earlier this week.

In the photo, Watson has his arms wrapped around his little sister with his chin resting on top of her head.

The post caught the attention of fans who gushed over the brother-sister duo in the comments.

“They are seriously the cutest! 😍😍,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Cuteness overload ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another fan commented.

“Awwww❤️❤️ [too] adorable❤️❤️,” a third user added.

“You make the cutest babies,” a fourth user wrote.

Chelsea Houska Has a Clothing Line

Despite being a busy mother-of-four, Chelsea still managed to make time to embark on several business endeavors.

In 2021, the “Teen Mom 2” star launched a clothing line in collaboration with the South Dakota boutique Laurie Belles.

In a description for the collection, Chelsea described the clothes as comfy-chic, stating, “as a mom it’s important to me to be able to be stylish AND comfy…. With a little bit of an edge.”

The collection includes all the staples: t-shirts, sweaters, jackets, and more.

You can shop Chelsea’s collection HERE.

Chelsea Houska on Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’

In 2020, Chelsea made the decision to step away from “Teen Mom 2” after appearing in the franchise for over a decade.

The MTV star announced her departure from the series in a November 2020 Instagram post where she thanked fans for their support over the years.

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she wrote in the caption.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” she continued. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us…We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

Chelsea opened up about her decision to leave the show in a May 2021 interview with E! News.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told the publication.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum went on to say that her eldest daughter, Aubree, was a driving force behind her decision.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Chelsea said.

The South Dakota native shared that she wanted to preserve her daughter’s privacy.

“When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view,” she told the outlet. “I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo. Click HERE to sign up for a subscription.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Maci Bookout’s Son Bentley Is Her ‘Twin’ in Throwback Picture