‘Teen Mom’ Fans Gush Over Chelsea Houska’s ‘Adorable’ Family Photos

“Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska caught fans’ attention on Monday, October 3, after she shared a few “adorable” family photos on Instagram.

Houska, 31, posted seven photos of her family’s lake getaway alongside the caption, “Best weekend with the best people in the best place.”

Fans gushed over Chelsea’s family in the comment section and pointed out how grown up her kids looked in the photos.

“Watched you for years and was always wishing the best for you,” one fan commented. “What a gorgeous family you have. So glad you found so much happiness!❤️”

“Miss seeing you all on t.v for sure, but glad [you’re] living your best life,” another fan wrote.

“[Aw], the babies are getting so big❤️,” a third user added.

“How absolutely adorable,” a fourth user wrote.

“Love your family,” a fifth user chimed in.

Chelsea Houska Set to Star in New HGTV Show ‘Farmhouse Fabulous’

Houska announced she was leaving “Teen Mom 2” in a November 2020 but the “16 and Pregnant” alum’s reality TV hiatus didn’t last long.

Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer are set to star in an upcoming HGTV show titled “Farmhouse Fabulous.”

According to People, the six-episode series will premiere in the spring of 2023 and will follow Houska and DeBoer as they transform South Dakota properties from drab to fab.

DeBoer spoke about the show in a press release, stating, “After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” People reported.

The couple wrapped filming for the upcoming series in June 2022, according to Houska’s Instagram. The MTV star shared a photo of a clapperboard with “that’s a wrap!!!” written in sharpie.

“That’s a wrap!” she wrote in the caption. “Had the time of my life, designed some pretty kickass spaces and lots of memories and new friendships made🎬 lookout [HGTV].”

Chelsea Houska’s Daught Looks All Grown up in Recent Photo

Houska shocked fans last month when she posted a photo of her 13-year-old daughter Aubree on Instagram.

“My music loving, sassy, funny, Harry Styles obsessed girl is a TEENAGER,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans could not get over how grown up Aubree looked in the September 7 photo and took to the comment section to express their astonishment.

“Wait??? I watched her be born. Howwww has this happened 😮[?]” one follower commented.

“Stoppppppppppppppp but she was born like yesterday!!! 😢” another Instagram user wrote.

“Chelsea, there’s no way [Aubree] is this big! Where [is] the little baby from [‘Teen Mom’]?” a third user added.

“Omgggggg I feel so old..and she is so beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️,” a fourth user wrote.

Houska’s pregnancy journey with Aubree was captured on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on MTV.

Stay tuned for more “Teen Mom” updates.

