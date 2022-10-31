Chelsea Houska Shares ‘Beautiful’ Family Photos on Instagram

“Teen Mom 2″ alum Chelsea Houska caught fans’ attention on Tuesday, October 25, after she shared a few family photos on Instagram.

The MTV star posted six photos from a recent photoshoot which featured her and her husband Cole DeBoer along with her four children.

Fans Compliment Chelsea on ‘Beautiful’ Family

Fans gushed over the family photos in the comment section and complimented Chelsea on her “beautiful” family.

“Y’all have made such a beautiful family Chelsea,” one follower wrote.

“What a beautiful family you’ve created! So happy to see all your dreams come true,” another follower wrote.

“I remember watching you on [‘Teen Mom’] and all you ever wanted was a committed, loving family unit. Look at you thriving! Killin’ it. ♥️,” a third user added.

“Sweetest family ❤️ I can’t believe how fast [Aubree] has grown up. Beautiful photos,” a fourth user wrote.

Fans Think Aubree Looks All Grown up in Family Photos

Fans also couldn’t help but note how grown up Chelsea’s eldest daughter Aubree looked in the October 25 photos.

Chelsea welcomed Aubree in September 2009 with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Chelsea’s pregnancy journey with Aubree was documented on the hit MTV show “16 and Pregnant.”

“Omg Aubree is a whole woman now!! Like what…,” one fan wrote.

It’s crazy watching [Aubree] grow up,” another fan commented. “Since she [was] on [‘Teen Mom’] as his cute little kid. And now she’s grown up to a beautiful lady.”

“[Aubree] is making me feel too old chile 😩😩😩😍😍❤️❤️❤️,” a third user added.

Chelsea Praises Cole in a TikTok

Chelsea showed her appreciation for her husband Cole in a September 11 TikTok.

The “Teen Mom” star shared clips of Cole while the song Tennessee Orange by Megan Moroney played.

In the video, Chelsea expressed gratitude for Cole’s best qualities, including being the best dad to their kids and making her laugh, while the lyrics, “I met somebody, and he’s got blue eyes. He opens the door, and he don’t make me cry,” played in the background.

“Love him,” she captioned the post.

According to Us Weekly, Chelsea met Cole at a South Dakota gas station in 2014 and it was love at first sight.

“He was across at the other pump,” she told the outlet in 2015. “I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy.”

The MTV star revealed to Us Weekly that she went home after their first encounter and told her friends, “I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station.”

The outlet reported that Cole later contacted Chelsea via social media and the rest is history. According to Us Weekly, the two tied the knot in October 2016 in front of friends and family. In January 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Watson. A year later, the couple welcomed their daughter Layne and in 2021, Chelsea became a mother of four with the birth of her third daughter Walker.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

