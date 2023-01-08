PHOTO: Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Share a Kiss on Instagram

“Teen Mom 2″ star Chelsea Houska caught fans’ attention on Sunday, January 8 after she shared a photo of her and her husband Cole DeBoer kissing on Instagram.

“Enjoy it out there 🦌,” she captioned the post.

Fans loved the romantic snapshot and took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post.

“I need a Cole,” one Instagram user wrote.

What prayer did you say to get him sis? 😍,” another fan commented.

“The cutest ever! 🙌,” a third user added.

“SO CUTE 😍😍😍😍,” a fourth user commented.

How Did Chelsea & Cole Meet?

According to Us Weekly, Chelsea first saw Cole at a South Dakota gas station in 2014.

“He was across at the other pump,” she told the outlet in 2015. “I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

Chelsea said she went home after the brief encounter and told her friends, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk.’”

Luckily, that is not where the story ends. According to Us Weekly, Cole reached out to Chelsea on social media a few days later and the two started chatting.

Chelsea & Cole Are Starring in a New HGTV Show

Chelsea announced she was stepping away from the “Teen Mom” franchise in November 2020 but the MTV star’s reality TV hiatus didn’t last long.

Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer are set to star in a new HGTV design show titled “Down Home Fab.”

According to People, the six-episode series will premiere on January 16, 2023 and will follow Chelsea and Cole as they transform South Dakota properties from drab to fab.

A “Teen Mom” fan account shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming series on Instagram on December 2, giving fans an inside look at Chelsea and Cole’s process.

In the trailer, Chelsea described her style as “South Dakota glam”, noting that when it comes to interior design, she loves, “cowhides, painting things black, and anything a little bit different.”

In February 2022, Chelsea and Cole spoke to Deadline about the upcoming series.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” Cole told the publication.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up–with four kids in tow– showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” Chelsea chimed in.

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

