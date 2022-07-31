VIDEO: Fans Think Aubree Looks Like Chelsea Houska’s Twin

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska recently caught fans’ attention after she shared a new video of her eldest daughter Aubree on Instagram.

The July 29 video started with Aubree looking at her phone. The 12-year-old then noticed Chelsea filming her and shot her mom an unimpressed look before erupting into laughter.

Chelsea included an automated voiceover in the video that said, “how long has your teenager been an a**hole?”

She also included a text caption that read, “some may say she gets her attitude from her mama.”

Fans React to Chelsea’s Post

“Teen Mom” fans could not get over how grown-up Aubree looked in the video. They took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Aubree with braces makes me feel OLD,” one Instagram user wrote. “I remember her in her tutu in dance classes on teen mom 😭😭.”

“I refused to believe this!! 🥰😂,” another follower commented.

“She is so grown up 🥺🥺🥺💖💖,” a third user added.

“She’s so big! 😢 kids grow so fast,” a fourth user wrote.

“Ooo my Gosh, she has got sooo big and soooo beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a fifth user chimed in.

Fans Think Aubree Looks Like Chelsea

Other fans pointed out the resemblance between Chelsea and her eldest daughter, calling them twins in the comment section.

“She’s beautiful chels !! Looks just like you 😍 getting so grown,” one fan wrote.

“She’s her mamas twin just like little miss Layne ❤️,” another user commented.

“She’s totally your mini-me,” a third user wrote.

“Totally your twin,” a fourth user wrote.

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Are Launching a New HGTV Show

Chelsea left “Teen Mom 2” in 2020, but she couldn’t stay away from reality TV for long.

The South Dakota native is set to star in a new HGTV show titled “Farmhouse Fabulous” alongside her husband, Cole Deboer.

According to Deadline, the six-episode series will follow the couple as they help families renovate their homes.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” Cole said in a press release for the upcoming series.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” Chelsea added.

People Magazine reported that the series is expected to premiere in the Spring of 2023.

Betsy Ayala, HGTV’s Senior Vice President of Programming & Production, spoke to Deadline about developing “Farmhouse Fabulous” alongside Houska and DeBoer.

“Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business,” she said. “We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!”

