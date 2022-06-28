Chelsea Houska Shares ‘Adorable’ Family Photos

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska caught the attention of fans after she shared a few adorable family photos on Instagram.

In the June 17 post, Houska shared four photos of her kids enjoying a nice summer day. The first picture in the photo dump featured Houska’s youngest daughter, Walker. The “Teen Mom” star snapped a photo of the 1-year-old playing with the family’s goats. The second photo was a picture of Houska’s son Watson and her second eldest daughter Layne. The two kids smiled for the camera while wearing matching bucket hats.

The third photo featured Houska’s eldest daughter, Aubree, enjoying a sushi lunch. Houska ended the photo series with another shot of Walker playing outside.

“Such a good day 💕,” she wrote in the caption.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Chelsea Houska’s Post

“Teen Mom” fans shared their thoughts on the new family photos in the comment section.

“Literally the cutest family ever ☹️💓,” one fan wrote.

“Omg they’re so cute! You are an amazing mom 💜🤗,” another Instagram user commented.

“Your kids are adorable. Aubree looks so grown up,” a third user added.

Houska’s “Teen Mom 2” co-star, Kailyn Lowry, also commented on the post, writing, “Omg how precious 😍.”

Fans Point Out Potential Hazard in Chelsea Houska’s Post

While some fans were distracted by Houska’s adorable kids, other fans couldn’t keep their eyes off the soy sauce on the couch in the third picture.

Several fans commented on the post expressing concern about the precariously placed sauce.

“The soy sauce on the ottoman is giving me anxiety 😂😂😂😂,” one fan wrote.

“I think we need an update on your ottoman! Prayers to ya couch mama 😂,” another fan commented.

“Soy sauce on those couches! I’m terrified for you! 🤣,” a third user added.

You can catch up on old episodes of "Teen Mom OG" and "Teen Mom 2" on Philo.

