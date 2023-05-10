Chelsea Houska Shares ‘Precious’ Home Video

Former “Teen Mom 2” star and current HGTV host Chelsea Houska loves to share the life she built for herself with fans. Houska shared a May 8 video to her Instagram page starring her husband Cole DeBoer and their 4-year-old daughter Layne out in the yard at their family farm.

“All I’ve ever wanted 💕 🌻” Houska captioned the video, which shows Layne rubbing her muddy hands together and making a mess while DeBoer, shirtless, pushes a rototiller through the lawn in the background of the clip.

See Houska’s post below.

Chelsea Houska Shares a Look at Her Home Life

Fans were thrilled to see Houska enjoying her simple life out on her farm, as many fans who’ve followed her journey on “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom 2” know that Houska has always wanted this family lifestyle. One fan simply wrote, “Ok, precious 🥹” in response to Houska’s post.

“This ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ as someone who used to watch you cry this makes my heart so incredibly full ❤️ ❤️” another fan wrote in the comment section.

“Been following since 16 and pregnant…So happy for you Chelsea 🥹 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ you deserve it all!” third fan added.

“And it’s all we’ve wanted for you too 🥰 16 & pregnant Chelsea would be so proud to know that she’ll one day be married mother of 4 Chelsea..with all the sides and trimmings 🤍” a fourth fan commented.

Fans also commented about Layne, who besides muddy clothing was sporting a black eye and bandage over her ear in the video. Chelsea previously cleared up her daughter’s black eye, explaining to fans that it was the result of a school playground accident and nothing to worry about as Layne was all smiles by the end of the day. The bandage was left unexplained, although fans did not appear worried for the second-youngest DeBoer daughter, with one user commenting “The bandaid on her ear 😩 😂 so cute”.

Chelsea Houska Would Not Tell People to Watch ‘Teen Mom’

Houska and DeBoer are very proud to be hosts of their own HGTV show, “Down Home Fab” (inspired by their Instagram account, @DownHomeDeBoers, which the couple started when they began construction on their Sioux Falls, South Dakota dream home where they currently reside).

E! News spoke with the couple back in January 2023 around of their first season’s premiere, and the couple admitted that they did not have the same sense of pride and ownership over “Teen Mom 2” while they were cast members on the MTV series, which began in 2011 after Houska’s “16 and Pregnant” episode, which featured her pregnancy with her oldest daughter Aubree and Houska’s relationship with Aubree’s father Adam Lind, aired the year prior.

“It’s so funny because he’ll be like, ‘Our show airs in five days, at this time.’ We’re just so proud of it,” Chelsea said of their HGTV show, going on to add, “if I’m being honest, we would never be like, ‘Watch “Teen Mom” on Tuesday!'”

“Down Home Fab” has been renewed for a second season, which is expected to premiere in early 2024.

