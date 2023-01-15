Chelsea Houska Shares Rare Update on Adam Lind

“Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska, 31, shared an update about her relationship with ex Adam Lind, 33, in a new interview with Us Weekly.

In the January 2023 interview, Houska revealed she and Lind are in a good place.

“There’s no bad vibes and it’s just a very open relationship,” she told the outlet. “There’s no bad feelings. We see him sometimes and it’s totally fine.”

“There really is just no drama,” she added.

Lind is Houska’s high school boyfriend and the father of her eldest daughter Aubree, 13. Adam has been in and out of Aubree’s life since her birth in September 2009, mainly due to his struggles with addiction.

Over the years, “Teen Mom” fans have watched Houska struggle to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Lind.

In February 2022, Houska told fans on Instagram that she doesn’t speak to Lind personally and that he and Aubree are “not close.”

How Did Chelsea Get Involved With ‘Down Home Fab’?

Houska left “Teen Mom 2” in 2020 but she didn’t stay away from reality television for long.

The mother-of-four is set to star in a new HGTV show titled “Down Home Fab” alongside her husband Cole DeBoer, 34. The six-episode series will premiere on January 16, 2023 and will follow Houska and Deboer as they transform South Dakota properties from drab to fab.

In a new interview with In Touch Weekly, Houska shared how she got involved in the show.

“It’s so funny because I like to tell people I totally like slid into HGTV’s DMs,” she told the outlet in January 2023. “That’s literally how it happened.”

“I just like sent them a message,” she continued. “I was like, ‘It’d be so cool to document this process or whatever.’ I deleted it right away cause I was so embarrassed…But they wrote me back, and then it just went up the ladder.”

Chelsea on Returning to Reality TV

Houska surprised fans in November 2020 when she announced she would no longer be a part of “Teen Mom 2” in an Instagram post.

In an May 2021 interview with E! News, Houska cited privacy concerns as a deciding factor regarding her decision to leave the show.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she told the outlet.

Houska spoke to Distractify in January 2023 about allowing cameras back into her daily life for “Down Home Fab.”

“I was worried that we’d have to set a lot of boundaries,” she told the publication. “HGTV has been so incredible. And, you know, [producers have] been so supportive and always like, ‘Okay, if there’s anything you are uncomfortable with, like regarding filming kids or the family,’ and we never ran into that issue.”

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Fans Are Worried About Cory Wharton Following His Daughter’s Heart Surgery