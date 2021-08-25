Chelsea Houska Slams ‘Sick’ Comments About Aubree

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska sounded off on fans who criticized 11-year-old daughter Aubree’s body. The ex MTV star shared a picture of herself with her oldest daughter on Instagram, but she didn’t like the way some people responded. Houska blasted some of the comments about Aubree’s body as “sick.”

“I know you guys feel like you know Aubree,” Houska said vias Instagram stories on August 23, referring to the daughter she had with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

“Someone was like, ‘We’re all her aunties,’ and I thought that was so cute, but I do have one thing I don’t like,” the mother-of-four revealed. “It makes me sick, honestly, when people comment on her body.”

“She’s an 11-, almost 12-year-old girl, and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way, shape or form,” Houska, 29, added. “It makes me not want to post her.”

Houska’s Husband Said Aubree Was a ‘Beauty’

The picture with Aubree, originally posted on August 22, still remains on Houska’s Instagram page and is captioned, “My GIRL 🖤.” Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, added a message of his own. “😍😍😍 too much beauty for one photo,” he wrote.

Houska first made her debut on MTV through “16 & Pregnant” when she was expecting Aubree with Lind. The former couple had a volatile relationship that was on and off while Aubree was a baby, as shown during the early season of “Teen Mom 2.”

Once they were done for good, Houska met DeBoer at a gas station in South Dakota in 2014. They were married in 2016 and welcomed their first son, Watson Cole, in 2017. Two years later, they welcomed daughter Layne and in February 2021 daughter Walker June entered their family.

In February 2019, Houska told E! News that Aubree was a big help with her siblings. “Oh my gosh! I honestly think that she makes life so much easier,” she told the outlet. “Having Aubree’s help has been amazing. She loves helping. She plays with her brother when I need her to. She can get his little boots on or something when we’re heading out the door so she’s been amazing.”

The Aubree Says founder also praised her husband. “I mean, Cole is just great all around,” Houska told E! News. “I’m more of the laid-back parent and he’s definitely more paranoid and worried all the time, which is funny because it’s usually the mom but I mean, he’s so helpful. He changes diapers. He gets in there. He does it all.”

Houska Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’ for Aubree

As Aubree grows into a teenager, Houska was worried about how being on a reality TV show would affect her oldest child. She said she started to get a funny feeling in her stomach and new it was time to say goodbye to “Teen Mom 2” after nearly a decade with MTV.

“There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess,” the mother-of-four told E! News on May 4. “It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore.”

“There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time,” the entrepreneur continued. “There came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

READ NEXT: PHOTO: Chelsea Houska Criticized by ‘Teen Mom’ Fans