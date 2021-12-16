PHOTOS: Chelsea Houska Looks ‘Totally Different’ in Throwback Pic

Fans are weighing in on a throwback pic posted by Chelsea Houska on her Instagram story, saying the “Teen Mom” star looks like a “totally different person,” in the words of one Reddit user.

Houska posted the side-by-side photo to compare how similar her daughters, Layne and Aubree, look at the same age, but that’s not what fans were struck by.

On Reddit, users were critical of Houska’s transformation over the years. One wrote, “Aubree and Layne look more alike than Chelsea and Chelsea look alike.”

Another added, “She on the other hand looks like a totally different person.”

A third person wrote, “Nothing in this picture looks like the other.”

Still, some people on Reddit came to Houska’s defense. One commented, “I think they look like the same kid. Chelsea makes some pretty babies,” while another wrote, “Looks very similar to me.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Family Recently Adopted a Baby Calf

Houska, who hails from South Dakota, was a series regular on “Teen Mom 2”. The 30-year-old has four children and welcomed her youngest with husband Cole DeBoer in January 2021.

The former reality star now has Walker, Watson, and Layne with DeBoer. Her fourth, daughter Aubree, is with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Children aren’t all that’s kept the family busy. On December 12, 2021, The Sun reported that Houska and DeBoer welcomed a baby calf into the family. The animal’s name is Todd and will fit in well with the family’s other calves, Nelson and Steve.

The DeBoer Farmhouse

These days, Houska and DeBoer live in a farmhouse in South Dakota. According to Life and Style Magazine, the family began building their new home in April 2020, and Houska frequently documented the renovations on Instagram.

At one point, per the outlet, Houska wrote on social media, “Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey. We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinterest-ing and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow.”

When Houska spoke to InStyle in March 2021, she shared that the home is both modern and comfortable. She added, “We have a lot of black in our house, and our house is black on the outside. I’m not afraid of a moody room or a moody moment. I want to keep it simple but cozy … It does look modern, but it doesn’t look like too crispy [and like you] can’t hang out.”

Speaking specifically about the property, she said, “We have a lot of land, and I’m really excited for summer [and] being out here. And we have a back covered patio that I can not wait to sit out on with the kiddos.”

Houska will not be part of the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” special. According to MTV, that spinoff will include Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd, along with Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones. Farrah Abraham will also make a dramatic return.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” will air on January 11, 2022.