Chelsea Houska Shares Hilarious Toothless Photo

“Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska couldn’t hold back her laughter when her mom, Mary, lost her front tooth.

The family was traveling to Waco, Texas, to celebrate her mom’s 60th birthday, but the family had experienced some turbulence before their plane even took off. There was a snowstorm in South Dakota the day they left, and although they ultimately made it to their destination, the Houska’s were delayed.

They boarded the plane but had to deplane. That’s when Houska revealed that her mother lost her tooth.

“OK, so, we got on the airplane, then we got off the airplane and, then, mom, smile,” she said, per Teen Mom Things. Mary finished chewing her food before forcing a smile.

Mary seemed to take the incident in stride, smiling widely for a photo. “I’m crying,” Houska captioned the image. She appeared to be holding the tooth in her hand.

She shared a second photo of her mother once they arrived in Waco. Mary wore a sash that said, “60 and Fabulous.” Houska added some text of her own, writing, “We made it.”

The family went to Magnolia Table in Waco for their first meal on vacation, per Houska’s Instagram posts.

Fans Criticized Houska for Posting the Photo

Fans on Reddit were worried that Houska posted the photo publicly without her mom’s consent.

“This is a d*** move. I’d never post something like this about my mum, or anyone for that matter,” reads one top comment.

“I hate when people laugh/make fun of people bc of dental issues. Comes off as very snobby,” another wrote.

One of the most popular comments was from someone who referred to dentist Randy Houska, Mary’s ex-husband. “When you divorced your dentist ex-husband years ago and the free crowns aren’t holding up,” they said.

Houska’s HGTV Show Has a Premiere Date and New Name

Houska has something new to look forward to in 2023: Her HGTV series, now titled “Down Home Fab,” is slated to premiere on the home improvement network on January 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

The premise of the show is for Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, to bring their “glam” style to South Dakota.

“We’re both born and raised in South Dakota,” Houska said in the trailer for the new series. “I love cow hides, panting things black, anything a little bit different.”

Houska and DeBoer discovered their love for home building when they documented the process of their own house construction on Instagram.

“When we were sharing our home building and designing process on social media we got a ton of feedback,” Houska said. “We have this design business, showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their designs.”

Houska quit “Teen Mom” in 2020 and she hinted that she doesn’t have any regrets.

“Now life with Cole and our four kids and our business is all I ever wanted,” Houska said in the trailer. “And we do have a little farm. It’s like a little magical land out there. This is what I want to do forever.”