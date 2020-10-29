Chelsea Houska DeBoer Responds to Instagram Trolls

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska DeBoer responded to trolls who called her out on Instagram. She and husband Cole DeBoer have been building their dream home in South Dakota and sharing updates on their Down Home page. While most of the comments on the account are positive, there are also plenty of naysayers. Chelsea likes to interact with some of the people who comment on her page, and she responded to a fan who defended her and Cole against trolls.

Chelsea and Cole have decided to paint the exterior of their home black, a choice not everyone agreed with. One fan stood up for the MTV couple under their October 11 post, writing, “[It] definitely doesn’t look like a “black hole” like others said now, patience people. Very beautiful home.”

Chelsea added on, saying that she and Cole made decisions that made them happy. She encouraged others to ignore those who have negative things to say. “The whole point is that it sure isn’t going to be for everybody, but it is for US,” Chelsea wrote. “I encourage people to make bold decisions they love and not worry about other opinions.”

The week before that post, the mother-of-three shared aerial pictures that were taken by her father, Papa Randy Houska. “When was the last time I showed the exterior,” she wrote. “My dad went out and got some really awesome drone shots the other day and I HAD to share. I just love it. Crazy to think how close we are to being done!!”

Chelsea & Cole Have Been Sharing Their Home Building Process Since March

Chelsea and Cole decided to create a page for their home build because they love to get ideas from their fans.

“Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey,” Chelsea wrote in one of her earlier posts. “We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count pinteresting and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow.”

“Taking it allllll in,” she wrote in another post. “It’s gonna be pretty wild watching this place transform into home!!”

Chelsea & Cole Would Love to Get Their Own Spinoff Show

Chelsea and Cole have loved the process of building their new home so much that they don’t want to stop. During an interview with Heavy, the couple revealed they might start flipping houses in the future and they’d definitely be up for a home improvement type of reality TV star.

They both love to watch HGTV and when asked if they’d be up for a spinoff show Cole said, “That’s our jam right there” and that they were “100%” interested.

“I feel like we have really found that we just love this process so much,” Chelsea told Heavy. “We’re already looking around and thinking about flipping houses… I just feel like we don’t feel like we’re done after we build this house.”

Cole said “we don’t want to quit” and Chelsea added, “I want to keep going because it’s just been really fun for us.”

