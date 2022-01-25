WATCH: Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s ‘Painful’ Twerk Video

“Teen Mom” fans called out Chelsea Houska DeBoer after she posted a video of her twerking on January 24.

As noted by The Sun, Houska reconnected with Chelsey Lind, the sister-in-law of her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Houska and Lind share a daughter together, 12-year-old Aubree Skye Lind-DeBoer.

“This has been sitting in my drafts for a little bit, but it’s too funny not to share!” Houska, 30, captioned the video. Within 24 hours, it garnered more than 15,000 views and over 1,400 likes.

Houska and her friends tapped their heads, shoulders, knees, and toes — like the music synced with the video suggests — before twerking at the end of the clip.

Comments for the video were disabled, but that didn’t stop trolls on Reddit from criticizing the video. The post sparked dozens of comments and upvotes from social media users.

“This was painful to watch. They really saw this and thought it was good?? Also, can Chelsea’s face move anymore??” wrote one person.

“Words can not express how much these TikTok videos cringe me out,” one of the most popular responses said.

Some people wondered what Houska’s preteen daughter thought about her mom’s TikTok videos.

“I’d be so embarrassed if I was Aubrey – only because at that age my parents breathing embarrassed me,” they wrote.

Houska Is Routinely Trolled Online

Even though Houska left “Teen Mom,” she has been a target among internet trolls who criticize her look, clothing line, and home. Social media users often question Houska. They say she uses too much filler, sells items online that are too pricey and sometimes people are perplexed by her home design choices.

Houska doesn’t typically respond to the backlash. Although, she did dismantle rumors that her father — Randy Houska, a dentist — injected her with lip fillers.

“Um, and I would like to point out that I read an article saying my dad gave me lip injections,” she said in a video, as noted by Monsters and Critics. “Did you give me lip injections?”

“I did not,” Randy Houska answered.

“He did not. So, just so that’s clear,” Houska said.

Houska Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’ for Aubree

In her first announcement, in November 2020, Houska didn’t provide a specific reason why she was leaving “Teen Mom 2” after nearly 10 years with MTV.

“Just watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach,” she told reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky. “It just feels like it’s time to close the chapter. I’m almost 30, and I’m having my fourth baby. It just feels like the right time.”

“It is definitely bittersweet,” Houska said.

Months later, she confirmed to E! News that it didn’t feel right to continue documenting her life while Aubree was becoming a teenager.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she said.

Houska has four children. In addition to Aubree, she shares three more kids with her husband, Cole DeBoer: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

