Chelsea Houska’s Health Tips During 75-Day Fitness Challenge

“Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska offered some health advice for followers who were interested in her 75-day fitness challenge. The star began the challenge on August 9, and was inspired to embark on a journey after husband Cole DeBoer did a 75-day challenge of his own, she explained via Instagram stories on August 16 and 17.

When it comes to in-between meals, Houska posted to Instagram that she likes to have two hard-boiled eggs with hot sauce. It’s one of her “go-to snacks,” she wrote.

Another thing that’s been helpful during this time is an air fryer. Houska revealed she uses it daily. “Steaks and Brussel sprouts going in the air fryer. Do you like Brussel sprouts,” she asked her 6.3 million followers.

For those who might miss some of Houska’s daily updates via Instagram stories, she dedicated a highlight reel to her 75-day challenge and what she eats.

Her food highlights include what she cooks and for how long, like putting steak and mushrooms in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.

Houska’s challenge ranges from exercising every day to reading 10 minutes of a book. She is attempting to work out 45 minutes daily, drink one gallon of water, eat healthily and only drink alcohol during social outings.

Houska, 29, and DeBoer have four children together: 11-year-old Aubree (who is Houska’s child from a previous relationship), 4-year-old son Watson, 2-year-old daughter Layne and 6-month-old Walker June.

Houska Likes to Exercise With Pelton

The South Dakota native has been active about sharing her workouts with a Peloton bike. She shared pictures of herself doing workouts with Peloton instructors like Christine D’Ercole and Cody Rigsby.

Houska doesn’t letting be a mom with a preteen and three little ones stop her from sweating. She joked about hitting the bike during naptime while the younger children were napping, according to screenshots posted to Reddit.

When she hit her 150th Peloton ride, Houska answered some fan questions during an impromptu Q&A on Instagram stories. “Do you have a specific goal in mind with this challenge?” one person wondered.

“Tight and tone. Get into the habit of drinking more water and reading more,” the South Dakota native said. “Maybe lose that last bit of baby weight. Have something to hold me accountable to kick some ass and feel good.”

“How’s the water intake going? My biggest struggle! Tips?” another follower inquired.

“I don’t hate it as much as I did the first couple of days,” Houska answered. “Chug away any chance ya can!”

Houska Previously Felt Insecure About Her Post-Baby Body

When she gave birth to her first three children, Houska admitted to In Touch that she didn’t feel great about her body. Since she was more confident when she was pregnant with Walker June, she was able to share her body’s journey during pregnancy and post-partum.

“I felt so insecure after all my other babies and like just seeing other people’s bodies, it seems like other people just like snap right back and it was confusing,” she told In Touch in March 2021. “And this time I just didn’t feel that way.”

She said it was “important” to share how her body changed with her followers. “I felt confident enough and secure enough in myself to do that this time,” Houska explained to the publication. “Whereas the other times I was also feeling insecure so I can relate to that also.”

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Inside Chelsea DeBoer’s Luxury South Dakota House