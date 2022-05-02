PHOTO: Chelsea Houska’s Husband Caught on Stripper Pole

Former “Teen Mom 2” stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer went all out for a denim-themed party with their friends. Based on videos shared to Instagram, the couple took a party bus that had a stripper pole.

Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” played while DeBoer got on the pole and started to dance. One of their friends, HGTV Co-Host Mary Tjon Joe Pin, seemingly tried to place money in DeBoer’s fanny pack as he swung his hips. Giggles from the crowd could be heard over the music, while some of their crew seemed unfazed by DeBoer’s party antics.

Houska shared two videos of her husband via Instagram stories on May 1. “Magic Mike in training,” she captioned one video. “I’m crying he does this every time,” she said in another.

Laurie Karlson, Houska’s business partner and friend, shared a group shot showing everyone decked out in their denim ensembles. “Well, that was fun,” she wrote.

Houska, 30, and DeBoer, 33, are raising four children together.

Aubree Lind-DeBoer, 12, is Houska’s eldest child from her previous relationship with Adam Lind.

The couple also welcomed a 5-year-old son, Watson; a 3-year-old daughter, Layne and a 1-year-old baby girl, Walker June.

Fans Did Not Appreciate DeBoer’s Dance Moves

While DeBoer’s party bus gyrations were done in jest, “Teen Mom 2” fans on Reddit did not appreciate his dance moves. Many flocked to the social media site on May 2 to criticize the dance moves of the father-of-four.

“I am CRINGING,” one person wrote.

“He seems like he would be very annoying to hang out with,” another noted.

“He’s like the male Kendall Jenner. Objectively attractive but with zero sex appeal,” wrote a third social media user.

The DeBoers Are Returning to TV

Houska and DeBoer are going to be reality TV stars once again.

But this time, instead of appearing on MTV and showcasing their family life, the South Dakota natives will be renovating houses in their home state on HGTV. The series has a working title of “Farmhouse Fabulous” and is slated to air in spring 2023.

Houska and DeBoer began filming the new show on March 31 and have shared some updates to social media.

DeBoer is enjoying the process. He shared a picture of Houska dipping a brush into some white paint and wrote, “I love working everyday with my beautiful wife! @chelseahouska 🔨👌🏼 #hgtv #farmhousefabulous”

He also shared a video of Houska and himself knocking down some walls. “On the journey of a lifetime! Let’s go!!!” he captioned the clip.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” Houska said in a press release, cited by People.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” she added.

Before landing “Farmhouse Fabulous,” Houska starred on “Teen Mom 2” for more than a decade.