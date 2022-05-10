Video: Cheyenne Floyd’s Grand Mother’s Day Celebration

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd had a Mother’s Day fit for a queen. The California native shared a video capturing the day’s events on Instagram and thanked her fiance, Zach Davis, in the caption.

Davis went all out for the special day, gifting the mother of his son a giant bouquet of white roses, ordering delicious takeout for lunch, and treating her to dinner at a nice restaurant.

Floyd’s Instagram followers applauded Davis’s work in the comment section.

“He is beyond perfection 😍,” one Instagram user wrote. “YOU DESERVE IT love ❤️.”

“Wow!! He did good ❤️,” another user wrote.

“He’s so perfect! God truly blessed you, girl. Don’t ever take it for granted,” a third user added.

“So beautiful 😍,” a fourth user wrote. “He truly is the perfect man for you… god will continue to bless you both with amazing opportunities. Goals. Go team [Chey] & [Zach] ❤️.”

Where Are the Kids?

While many fans praised Davis’s romantic gesture, others wondered why Floyd’s kids, Ryder and Ace, weren’t in the video.

“This is so adorable. However, I can’t help but notice that neither of your children are in any of this recap,” one user wrote. “Mother’s day isn’t date night with the hubby. It’s spending time and cherishing those who made you a momma.”

Another user wrote, “Mother’s day is a day you spend with your children. Not away from them. Where are they??”

Floyd’s fans defended her in the comment section, firing back at users who criticized her for taking time to herself on Mother’s Day.

“The comments questioning where [are] the kids are WEIRD,” one user wrote. “It’s Mother’s Day .. not family day. I’m happy you enjoyed YOUR day doing what YOU wanted.”

“Mother’s Day is to be spent however the mother wants it to be,” another user wrote.

“You deserved to be spoiled,” a third user chimed in. “S***, you deserve to be spoiled every day! Glad you had the mother’s day you wanted ❤️❤️.”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Suspect Cheyenne & Zach Secretly Tied the Knot

On April 28, Cheyenne shared a family photo that caught the attention of fans. The MTV star shared a sweet photo of her family on the beach in Hawaii alongside the caption, “Let’s travel the world 🖤.”

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the gold ring on Zach’s finger, which looks similar to a wedding band.

Zach’s new accessory led “Teen Mom” fans to speculate that the couple secretly tied the knot while on vacation.

“I see a ring on his finger. Did you guys get married,” one fan commented.

“Not Zach rocking his band 💍,” another Instagram user commented.

Cheyenne and Zach have not responded to the rumors, so it is unclear if the couple is officially married or not.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

