Cheyenne Floyd Talks Past ‘Situation’ With Cory Wharton

It’s not a struggle for Teen Mom OG stars Cheyenne Floyd, Cory Wharton and Zach Davis to get along. But things weren’t always that way.

As Cheyenne and Cory tried to navigate their co-parenting relationship, it led to the demise of things between Cheyenne and Zach romantically. However, years after they split Cheyenne and Zach reunited and now they’re expecting their first child together, a baby boy they’re going to call Ace. She already shares her 3-year-old daughter Ryder K. with Cory.

“Everyone has grown from that situation and is older and we’re all in like a place of understanding how we co-parent and how we have, you know, separate lives,” she told In Touch Weekly in an exclusive interview. “We do the best that we all can for the kids.”

Cory and his girlfriend, former Teen Mom OG star Taylor Selfridge, share 9-month-old daughter Mila together. Taylor was fired from the show after past-racist comments surfaced.

It’s always been important for Cheyenne and Cory to do things together as a family so Ryder sees them as being on the “same team.” As shown on Teen Mom OG, this hasn’t always been an easy task for Cheyenne to juggle, especially in her previous relationship with Zach.

“I always do the show hoping that in some form or fashion, this will help, but other moms understand to see that they’re human too,” she said. “We’re not perfect people. We make mistakes, we make parenting mistakes, we make relationship mistakes. But we show them on TV to try and hopefully help someone else get through, you know, a similar situation.”

Cheyenne & Zach Reconnected After He ‘Slid’ Into Her DMs

Following her breakup with ex-boyfriend Matt Walker, Zach took the opportunity to reach out to Cheyenne during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. She said he helped work his way back into her life by offering to bring her food.

“We reconnected through Instagram. Zach slid back into my DMs and then I fell back in love through him bringing me food,” she told In Touch Weekly in a separate interview. “It was so bad. It was way too easy, but I couldn’t resist.”

Cheyenne Is Thrilled to Be Having a Baby With Zach

Cheyenne, 28, gushed over Zach, 30, when she made her pregnancy announcement in December 2020.

“Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way,” the Teen Mom OG star wrote. “Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began.”

Zach also shared similar sentiments in his Instagram announcement on December 17, 2020. “I am beyond excited to start my own with the woman I love. Chey, I love watching you with Ryder… you are nothing but an amazing mother. Ryder is the best little girl anyone can ask for and I look forward to seeing her become a big sister (again),” he said. “I love you both…. I’m a f***ing father!!”

READ NEXT: What Did Taylor Selfridge Say in ‘Past Racist’ Tweets?