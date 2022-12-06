Cheyenne Floyd Explains Why Ashley Jones Was Disinvited From Her Wedding

Cheyenne Floyd got married at the end of September, and while the star says all of her “Teen Mom” castmates received invitations to the wedding, not all of them made the final guest list.

Fans were shocked to see cast member Ashley Jones, in a trailer for next week’s season finale of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter”, read a text from Cheyenne Floyd that says “I don’t think it is appropriate for you to attend [my] wedding.”

on next week's ✨SEASON FINALE✨ of #TeenMom: each of our moms are starting starting new chapters, next Tuesday at 8/7c on @mtv 🍼 pic.twitter.com/jFCskONBuH — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 7, 2022

Many fans took to social media to express their confusion and frustration around Floyd’s decision, with one fan saying, “Chey disappointed me with that one. Icing out the only other Black woman ever on Teen Mom? Really?”, and calling the text message to Jones, “petty AF.”

Floyd took to Twitter as well to defend herself and received support from fellow “Teen Mom” castmates. Hear what they have to say below.

Cheyenne Floyd Said Things All Changed During ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

Everyone on the cast was invited to our wedding then we filmed TMFR two weeks before our wedding and things changed. That’s all.. #TeenMomNextChapter — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 7, 2022

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” is a spinoff series that brings all the main cast members together under one roof for a few weeks in the summer as they bring their drama to light. Season one aired at the beginning of 2022, and a second season was quickly ordered, which they filmed this Summer.

It was reported that Jones and her mother, Tasheilia Chapple (also known as Pastor Tea), were sent home from filming alongside Briana DeJesus and her mother Roxanne after the four were involved in a fight. Jones even reportedly spit on DeJesus.

DeJesus and Jade Cline both supported Floyd’s decision to disinvite Jones, with Cline tweeting, “No one understands the context of that preview because no one has seen the new teen mom family reunion, which doesn’t air until like January. there was a lot of things that happened so that’s why chey texted saying it wouldn’t be appropriate because of what happened”.

DeJesus also wrote that the upcoming season of “Family Reunion” will be “a hot mess express.” Cline quoted her tweet, adding that it “was like bad girls club or something lol I was shook.”

Fans Are Taking Sides

Fans are left confused through all of this drama, with many echoing one Twitter user’s sentiment when they wrote, “I wonder what happened for [Cheyenne] to have uninvited Ashley. Seem like they was actually cool.”

Fans also began to take sides in supporting either Jones or Floyd, with Jones’s supporters writing messages including “Wooooow Cheyenne smh” and “So they trying to ice Ashley out??? I will NOT have that”.

One supporter of Floyd thinks that Jones’s mother may also have something to do with her daughter being disinvited from Floyd’s wedding, tweeting, “Looking at next week’s preview, I mean I wouldn’t want Ashley’s bad energy at my wedding either. If I’m not mistaken, Ash’s mom, Pastor 🫖 was slick talking s*** about Chey on IG right after they filmed TMFR right b4 her wedding #TeenMom #TeenMomNextChapter”.

Fans may have to wait until “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” returns for the full story, but they’ll get to see Floyd’s wedding on season finale of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter”, which airs next Tuesday, December 13 at 8 pm Eastern.

