Fans Worry About Cheyenne Floyd’s Health

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd worried some fans when she posted a picture of a bouquet of flowers sent by her co-star, Briana DeJesus. Even though they appeared on different iterations of “Teen Mom,” Floyd and DeJesus worked together on “Family Reunion.”

The bouquet — arranged in the shape of a puppy — from DeJesus contained balloons that said “get well soon” and a medical symbol.

“Coming home to flowers from Briana DeJesus after these past few days was so thoughtful,” Floyd wrote in an Instagram story post. “Thank you so much.”

Floyd didn’t reveal what happened or why she possibly received medical attention.

She did thank her fiance, Zach Davis, for staying by her side.

“Zach Davis has seen me at my worst and vulnerable moments,” she tweeted on July 13. “thank you for loving me this past few weeks haven’t been easy but I got you forever.”

Days earlier, Floyd told her followers that she was having a hard time.

“These past few weeks have been so draining and difficult.. I’m ready for some good news,” she wrote.

Floyd and Davis — who share 1-year-old son Ace together — are slated to get married in September. The couple has dated on and off for years.

They broke up in 2018 after Floyd confirmed that “Challenge” star Cory Wharton was the father of her daughter, 5-year-old Ryder K. They tried to stay together after Ryder’s paternity was revealed, but they struggled to navigate their relationship as Floyd learned to co-parent with Wharton.

After two years apart, the couple reconciled in October 2020 and Davis proposed at her baby shower in April 2021.

“Speechless… We said Yessss,” Floyd wrote on Instagram. “Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever 🤍 thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!”

Fans Were Concerned for Floyd

Fans wanted to know “what happened” to Floyd who hinted at being ill but didn’t provide any details.

A number of people praised DeJesus for sending a gift to Floyd.

“I love that Briana is a real friend. S*** she goes down to help the other old girl (blonde one) out during her plastic surgery,” one wrote. “I mean hard to find people that are good friends. Sends flowers to Cheyenne. As much as people don’t like Bri, I’m a Bri stan.”

Some fans worried something was wrong with Ryder, who was diagnosed with VLCAD, a rare condition where the body struggles to break down certain fats.

“Hope Ryder is ok 😢❤️🙏,” they said.

Not everyone was convinced that something was wrong with Floyd.

“Such a thirst trap!” a fan penned. “Either share what you are going through or keep it to yourself. Throwing out little crumbs like this is just an attempt to get her engagement up.”

Heavy reached out to Floyd for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Floyd & Davis Are Planning a Big Wedding

Floyd and Davis are planning a star-studded wedding, and have invited people from various MTV shows.

“Everything’s coming along just as planned,” Davis told E! News in May. “We have the venue. We have the date. We have a lot set up already and we’re just excited to get going.”

“We invited everyone,” Floyd told E! News. “There are people from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Black Ink Tattoo. We covered all bases. Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are definitely coming.”